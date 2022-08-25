A stationary bicycle inside of a Peloton store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors in Peloton Interactive (PTON.O) hardly ever know what kind of workout they’ve signed up for. Shares in the exercise-bike maker sank over 18% on Thursday morning after it posted a $1.2 billion net loss for the three months to June, about four times the deficit for the same period of 2021. The slide wiped out an equivalent percentage gain a day earlier after Peloton said it would begin selling its bikes and other accessories on Amazon.com (AMZN.O) in the United States read more .

Peloton is pedaling uphill. The U.S. market for connected fitness is down an estimated 51% year-to-date, according to boss Barry McCarthy. That makes raising prices on bikes a tough sell. McCarthy isn’t sitting idle — roughly a third of the company’s quarterly loss was due to restructuring charges. But investors aren’t expecting much. Thursday’s slide shrinks Peloton’s enterprise value to just over $3 billion, after deducting roughly $500 million in net cash. That’s less than the $3.6 billion of revenue analysts had previously projected for the year to June 2023, according to Refinitiv. As with all workouts, actual results may take a long time to show. (By Sharon Lam)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

