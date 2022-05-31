Pete Stavros and his equity-for-all quest: podcast
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MELBOURNE, May 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The KKR partner started the non-profit Ownership Works to help companies grant stock to entire workforces. He discusses the resistance, the success stories, and an ambitious plan to create $100 bln of wealth for employees on this episode of The Exchange podcast.
Follow @jgfarb on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.