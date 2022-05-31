Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MELBOURNE, May 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The KKR partner started the non-profit Ownership Works to help companies grant stock to entire workforces. He discusses the resistance, the success stories, and an ambitious plan to create $100 bln of wealth for employees on this episode of The Exchange podcast.

