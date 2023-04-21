













NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Procter & Gamble (PG.N) is earning its mojo back. The $356 billion company said on Friday that sales grew 4% year-over-year to $20 billion in the three months ended March 31. That growth was led by a 10% price hike for the second consecutive quarter, while also growing market share in the United States. It proves people do actually pay up for brands, against odds.

Some effects of the supply chain disruptions are starting to disappear. Freight costs were about the same as last year, and Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten told analysts that the U.S. consumer “is holding up well.” The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent even grew gross profit margin to 48%, the highest since 2021.

P&G warned of higher commodities and packaging costs, as well as wage inflation. Still, it has been able to pass that on to consumers with temporary effects: Volume is improving in the U.S. and China, Schulten added, despite prices ratcheting up 10% overall at the company. Investors took note, adding about $14 billion to the company’s market value on Friday. P&G is proving that the cushy Charmin double roll is irreplaceable. (By Amanda Gomez)

Reuters Graphics

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

‘South Park’ showdown animates streaming dilemma read more

AT&T’s magic number falls short read more

Carmakers are poised for EV race to the bottom read more

EQT tries tricky private-market fundraising puzzle read more

Rice, not tech, wars may be next global worry

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.