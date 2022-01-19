P&G hits a Covid-19 high note

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Procter & Gamble (PG.N) might want some things about the pandemic to stick around. The $380 billion consumer goods company said on Wednesday diluted earnings per share rose 13% in the three months to December compared to the same quarter a year earlier. A big jump in cleaning products sales helped, but it was the “intense cough/cold/flu season” that pushed organic sales in personal healthcare up 20%.

Shares in the Ohio-based company, which rose 3.5% on Wednesday morning, are up more than 87% in three years, including dividends. That’s better than the S&P 500 Index and far ahead of peers like Unilever (ULVR.L) read more , which has returned minus-6% over the same period. Including debt, P&G is valued at more than 5 times forward revenue, according to Refinitiv, double its European rival.

Inflation could change fortunes. While P&G’s sales increased 6% year-on-year, the cost of making its products rose 15% read more . Even if sickness continues, generic products might start to look more appealing. For now, consumers and investors are sticking with the good stuff. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Lagging UK stocks are red meat for activists read more

EQT sends message to private-equity rival CVC read more

Richemont gets more leverage in YNAP deal read more

Dan Loeb’s gadfly circles again read more

Siemens sale puts Atlantia in high-tech fast lane read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok