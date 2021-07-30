Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

P&G puts stark number on inflation

3 minute read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Companies everywhere say their costs are rising, but Procter & Gamble (PG.N) has given a vivid warning that investors, customers and maybe even central banks should heed.

The maker of Pampers nappies said on Friday that higher commodity and freight costs would knock $1.9 billion off its earnings in its current accounting year, offset only slightly by currency movements. That’s $2.2 billion before tax, based on P&G’s expected rate.

Imagine new Chief Executive Jon Moeller, who starts in November, tries to recoup that by charging customers more. With $76 billion of sales last year, all else being equal, he’d need to increase P&G’s prices on the shelf by almost 3%. That’s higher than most developed-country central banks’ inflation targets.

All else isn’t really equal, of course. If P&G hikes prices and competitors read more don’t, it may sell fewer goods. And with a 24% operating margin, Moeller can absorb some costs. Lower profitability looks likely; difficult decisions look inevitable. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

The SEC is finally getting serious on Chinese IPOs read more

Qatar dials into Africa’s mobile-money scramble read more

NatWest’s cash splash is an investor distraction read more

Chinese online broker concentrates power read more

Microsoft deal will help Oyo check in like Airbnb

read more

Editing by John Foley and Amanda Gomez

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:47 PM UTCThe SEC is finally getting serious on Chinese IPOs

American investors and regulators alike have long glossed over key risks when Chinese companies go public on U.S. stock exchanges. That's finally changing. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on Friday said he wants firms to provide more information. It's just a starter for the SEC.

BreakingviewsP&G puts stark number on inflation

Companies everywhere say their costs are rising, but Procter & Gamble (PG.N) has given a vivid warning that investors, customers and maybe even central banks should heed.

BreakingviewsQatar dials into Africa’s mobile-money scramble
BreakingviewsChancellor: U.S. credit cycle close to overheating
BreakingviewsAndrea Orcel dives for treasure in MPS wreck