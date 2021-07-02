Pharma primed for LBO hot potato

Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are arranged in the shape of a U.S. dollar sign on a table in this picture illustration taken in Ljubljana, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private equity firms are on the hunt. And with $1 trillion sloshing around read more , the industry is bound to start playing hot potato. That happened Friday, with buyout firm EQT and Goldman Sachs’s (GS.N) asset management group agreeing to buy pharmaceutical outsourcing firm Parexel from Pamplona Capital Management for $8.5 billion.

The Massachusetts-based company’s value has increased some 70% since Pamplona bought it in 2017, likely a much higher return for the buyout firm if it lopped on the typical leverage. Yet there’s a reason these values could continue to rise. That’s largely because there has also been a steady tailwind behind companies like Parexel, which helps drug companies perform research and clinical trials. Drug trials are getting bigger and more complex, and both biotechnology and giant pharma firms increasingly prefer to outsource lab work and clinical trials.

As the pandemic showed, humanity needs more drugs. Parexel – and its new owners – are positioned to capitalize, again. (By Robert Cyran)

