Spaceship Earth is turned into the Death Star via projectors in advance of the release of the new Star Wars movie "Rogue One", at the Walt Disney World's Epcot Center in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, U.S. December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Philips’ (PHG.AS) problems are mounting faster than Chief Executive Frans van Houten can treat them. Six months after seeing its shares slump on disappointing sales guidance, the 17 billion euro medical technology group has served up a repeat. Van Houten has cut his estimate for full-year sales growth to between 1% and 3%, from 3% to 5%, blaming Chinese lockdowns and the Ukraine war.

It would have been harsh to expect van Houten to accurately predict either. And this fresh disappointment, which pushed shares down 10%, doesn’t undermine the substance of his turnaround plan, which aims to flog expensive equipment like CT scanners in rich countries with ageing populations. Meanwhile, mid-term guidance has only been cut a little, and Philips hopes for second-half growth of 6% to 9% on a strong order backlog.

Unfortunately for van Houten, Philips has other issues to contend with. The pandemic should have served as a warning for supply chain contingency planning. As for the relative good cheer longer term, JPMorgan waspishly notes that “investors are likely to question whether this management team will be around to deliver on this mid-term guidance”. Ouch. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Arnault insures LVMH against future family feuds read more

Swedish Match results will embolden deal resisters read more

China pulls the plug on $50 bln video-game party read more

Nationalisation better than split for Royal Mail read more

Europe’s chip champion woes have silver lining read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.