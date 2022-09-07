HONG KONG/LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s nice to dream of a better world, but harder to make it happen. That’s the challenge facing China’s Ping An Insurance (601318.SS), (2318.HK). HSBC’s (HSBA.L), (0005.HK) largest shareholder is pushing the global bank to spin off its Asian business. To make the separation worthwhile for investors, though, the carved-out unit would have to trade at an improbably high valuation.

It’s easy to see why Ping An, which owns 8% of HSBC, reckons there’s hidden value in the bank founded in Hong Kong and Shanghai 157 years ago. Asia accounted for just 44% of the lender’s $148 billion of tangible equity at the end of June yet will bring in 61% of its pre-tax profit this year, according to Visible Alpha consensus estimates. Knock off tax at 20%, and the Asian business will generate a healthy 16.7% return on tangible equity (ROTE), double what the rest of the bank produces.

While investors currently value HSBC at a paltry 0.9 times its tangible book value, Asian lenders like Singapore’s DBS (DBSM.SI) and Hong Kong-based Hang Seng Bank (0011.HK) – controlled by HSBC – trade at roughly twice that multiple. It’s not clear, though, that spinning off an Asian business would unlock that value.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

THE DREGS

Ping An hasn’t produced a detailed breakup plan and has only said publicly that it wants to maximise value. Still, assume that HSBC split into two parts; call them EastCo and WestCo. The latter half would be a predominantly European bank with operations in North America, the Middle East and Latin America. Stripped of its Asian arm, WestCo would be smaller and less diversified. That would raise the cost of servicing its $100 billion of wholesale funding by 0.25 to 0.5 percentage points, HSBC reckons, adding about $375 million to its annual expenses.

WestCo would also inherit a load of loss-leading corporate lending relationships. Right now, those clients pay their way by doing lucrative business in Asia. A German manufacturer, for example, might get a cheap loan from HSBC in Europe, but use its trade finance and cash management services in Asia. Without those group-wide benefits, WestCo would probably have to jettison unviable clients.

This cross-border business generates about $9 billion of wholesale revenue a year for HSBC. Assume it splits evenly between the two halves, and WestCo loses a third of its share, or about $1.5 billion. Apply the group’s adjusted profit margin of 44%, based on Visible Alpha 2022 consensus estimates, and that’s a $660 million hit to pre-tax profit.

These two setbacks to earnings would lower WestCo’s ROTE to 7.5%. Stripped of its Asian business, the bank would also trade at a lower valuation. Europe-focused lenders like Barclays (BARC.L) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) are valued at roughly half their tangible equity, implying a market value for WestCo of just $41 billion.

FADING JEWEL

A split could also cost EastCo some business. Only two of HSBC’s top 20 custody customers in Asia, for example, have their headquarters in the region. Meanwhile, HSBC currently books a fifth of the trade-finance-related business that the bank does with North American and European clients in Asia. Assume that EastCo, like its western counterpart, would give up about $660 million of annual pre-tax profit.

The unit would also have to bolster its balance sheet. Authorities in Hong Kong, where EastCo would almost certainly have its head office, typically require capital levels higher than HSBC Asia’s current common equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.4%. Increasing that to, say, 16% would require an additional $7 billion of capital, taking EastCo’s tangible equity to $72 billion. Combined with the lost pre-tax profit from cross-border clients, its ROTE would fall to 14.4%, according to Breakingviews calculations.

To get there, HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn and his team would have to pull off a time-consuming, risky and complex restructuring while incurring hefty expenses. Quantifying the one-off costs is tough without a detailed plan. But the bank reckons building a standalone IT system for EastCo would cost several billion dollars, as would reissuing the region’s loss-absorbing debt. A report by consultant In Toto, which people familiar with the matter say was commissioned by Ping An, estimates total one-off costs at almost $4 billion.

HIGH BAR

To make the whole exercise worthwhile, the breakup would have to boost HSBC’s $123 billion market value by a substantial amount – say 30%. If WestCo is worth $41 billion, then EastCo would need to be worth at least $120 billion. That implies a multiple of 1.7 times its tangible equity. Long-time market darling DBS trades at a similar valuation, but $36 billion local rival BOC Hong Kong (2388.HK) trades at just 0.9 times.

HSBC’s record merits criticism. The bank’s ROTE has fallen short of its probable 10% cost of capital for almost a decade while previous turnaround plans have repeatedly fallen short. A more ambitious strategy might involve getting rid of the Mexican and Canadian retail banks, or even hiving off HSBC’s ring-fenced British unit. Ping An’s dream of an Asia spinoff, however, fails the financial test.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

Follow @JennHughes13 and @liamwardproud on Twitter

(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions expressed are their own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

China’s Ping An Insurance Group on Aug. 24 said it supported calls to restructure HSBC, which could include a spinoff of its Asia business, saying it cared about investment returns from its large stake in the bank but was not an activist investor.

“It is a significant investment and we’ve invested in it for seven years,” Jessica Tan, Ping An’s co-chief executive, told Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.