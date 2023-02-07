The plastic waste fight is just beginning: podcast
MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Where does packaging waste go? Ellen MacArthur Foundation expert Sander Defruyt tells The Exchange podcast about the challenges companies like Coca-Cola and Danone face cutting the 140 mln tonnes of plastic discarded each year. With progress stalling, global rules are afoot.
(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)
