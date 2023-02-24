













NEW YORK, WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shockwaves from FTX’s implosion have reached U.S. politicians’ pocketbooks. The bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange’s new Chief Executive John J. Ray III is urging lawmakers to return donations they got from its former executives so he can use the money to pay back creditors. But there's a snag: Many of them have already given away the funds. Efforts to recoup them will highlight major flaws in political donations.

On Thursday, former Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried was hit with additional criminal charges, including an accusation that he conspired with two former FTX executives to make more than 300 illegal political donations. FTX owes customers over $8 billion, the U.S. Commodity and Futures Commission estimates, and Ray's team has scrounged up over half of that. Ray is hoping to add politicians’ returned donations to his coffers, and past blowups suggest he will have some luck. Trustees in Bernie Madoff and Allen Stanford’s cases clawed back over $14 billion and $1 billion respectively from parties the perpetrators paid before their wrongdoing was revealed publicly.

A 2021 ruling in the Madoff liquidation made it even tougher for unwitting recipients of some funds to keep the cash. As long as donations were made within two years of insolvency, the gift qualifies as a constructive fraudulent transfer. FTX was founded in 2019.

Madoff and Stanford’s political contributions, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars each, pale in comparison to the $84 million-plus FTX executives gave campaigns. That sum, which may not include the donations mentioned in recent charges, makes Bankman-Fried Democrats’ second-largest donor last election cycle, while his fellow executive Ryan Salame gave over $23 million, mostly to conservative causes.

Ray, then, has more to gain by reclaiming donations from politicians. Yet many, including U.S. congressional leaders Hakeem Jeffries, Pete Aguilar, and Lisa Murkowski, told the Associated Press in December that they had already donated the funds.

Recipients of Madoff and Stanford’s money got off relatively easy, in part because of how logistically burdensome it is to recover those sums. Politicians who ditched their FTX-linked funds shouldn’t expect the same treatment. The new FTX management has warned that they have the right to sue those that don’t voluntarily return the cash, even if they spent or donated it. Donations have to be voluntarily returned to the company by Feb. 28.

Still, politicians look complicit in a weak system. Passing off donations stops the money trail, and it keeps lawmakers from having to be contrite about the source of the funds. A better solution would be to proactively hand the cash back and vow to be more discerning about where it is coming from.

CONTEXT NEWS

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its affiliated debtors are contacting political figures and political action funds to which its executives, including former Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, donated, to request those donations be voluntarily returned to the company by Feb. 28, 2023. Several of the recipients donated the money they received from FTX executives to nonprofit groups, but FTX warned in a press release that it still may pursue its claims on funds that were transferred to third parties.

Bankman-Fried, who personally donated over $40 million to various campaigns and political groups, pled not guilty in New York federal court last month to charges of campaign finance law violations.

The former chief executive was hit with additional criminal charges on Feb. 23, including an accusation that he conspired with two former FTX executives to make more than 300 illegal political donations. No other FTX executives, including Ryan Salame and Nishad Singh, have been charged with campaign finance violations at this time.

