













LONDON, April 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Prominent policymakers and world leaders met in Washington last week to discuss the economic outlook. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists explain why US politicians are taking a rosier view of inflation and vulnerabilities in the banking sector than the IMF.

Listen to the podcast

