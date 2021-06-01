Porsche family applies some gas to VW untangling

Porsche cars are seen in New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2018.

Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) governance is like a Rubik’s cube. The 135 billion euro carmaker’s corporate structure counts the Porsche-Piech family, VW bosses and public stakeholders like the German state of Lower Saxony as key parties, and improving the lot of one can mess things up for others. A potential listing of the luxury Porsche brand could help clean up the situation.

VW bosses have for a while mulled some sort of conscious uncoupling with Porsche AG, acquired a decade ago after the family’s holding company, Porsche Automobil Holding (PSHG_p.DE), got into difficulties. Given that the luxury car brand could be worth 150 billion euros, when valued in line with Ferrari’s (RACE.MI) 33 times EBIT to enterprise value multiple, a spinoff or listing could unlock value. Yet it also raises thorny questions over how such a move would impact the Porsche-Piech family, which holds 31% of VW and 53% of the voting rights, and Lower Saxony, which holds a 12% economic stake.

The family’s latest gambit, reported by Reuters on Monday, is that they would be prepared to acquire a direct stake in a spun-out Porsche AG. It’s not clear how they intend to do this, but there are several ways a spinoff or listing might happen.

Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess could start by listing a small stake in Porsche, say 25%. That could raise resources for VW’s electric vehicle transition, but given that the group is forecast to have 31 billion euros of net cash at year-end, that’s a sideshow. The real benefit for VW shareholders would come from a full demerger, in which each of the German carmaker’s investors receive a new Porsche share.

That might also appeal more to the Porsche-Piech family members. With a market price for Porsche AG stock, they could swap some of their 31% VW holding for some or all of Lower Saxony’s stake in Porsche AG. For no cash outlay, the family would end up with a bigger chunk of Porsche, and limit their dealings with other public sector shareholders, as was the case before the VW merger.

The snag is that such a deal would leave Diess more beholden to public sector investors. But unions already call the shots on VW strategy anyway, because they and Lower Saxony have 12 of the carmaker's 20 supervisory board seats. A deal is there to be done – just don’t bet on all sides’ ability to strike one.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Porsche and Piech families, who control Volkswagen’s largest shareholder, are prepared to take a direct stake in Porsche AG should the luxury carmaker be separately listed, Reuters reported on May 31 citing two people familiar with the matter.

- Speculation about a listing of the unit earlier this year included estimates of a standalone valuation of Porsche AG ranging from 45 billion euros to 90 billion euros ($55 billion to $110 billion), compared with 135 billion euros for the Volkswagen group.

- While saying that a possible initial public offering of Porsche AG is not high up on the agenda, Volkswagen continues to weigh scenarios for a listing, the people said, adding that the key obstacle remained VW’s complex stakeholder setup.

- No decision has been made by Volkswagen on whether to separately list Porsche AG and there is no guarantee that such a move will happen, the people said.

- Today, the families hold all ordinary shares of Porsche Automobil Holding, which owns more than half of the voting rights as well as a 31.4% equity stake in Volkswagen.

- Shares in Volkswagen were trading at 234 euros as of 1128 GMT on June 1, up 2.5%. Porsche Automobil Holding’s stock was trading at 97 euros, up 4.9%.