Attendees look at the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS during the 2021 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2021.

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Porsche may finally be up for grabs. Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)said on Tuesday it was in advanced discussions over a potential initial public offering of its luxury marque with Porsche Automobil (PSHG_p.DE), the holding company of the Porsche and Piech families which holds 53% of its voting shares. Valuing the group at just 16 times forward EBIT, half the multiple of more profitable Ferrari (RACE.MI), would imply a value of perhaps 85 billion euros, based on Refinitiv forecasts. VW shares rose around 8% on the news, valuing it at 115 billion euros.

The reason they haven’t risen more is probably down to governance. VW may only list 25% of the company’s stock, Reuters reported read more , rather than spinning off the whole company. Porsche may also replicate some of VW’s complex shareholder structure, with ordinary voting and non-voting preference shares, with Porsche Automobil buying the former. The risk is that Porsche remains firmly controlled by VW and Porsche Automobil, rather than ordinary shareholders. That may put a brake on the valuation of both. (By Neil Unmack)

