NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - 3M’s (MMM.N) pollution prevention pride came long before its looming fall. The sprawling industrial conglomerate in 1975 helped pioneer corporate sustainability by aiming to stop harmful contaminants in its manufacturing processes, an initiative showcased on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s website even today, nearly five decades later. Billions of dollars in touted cost savings from the efforts, however, won’t be enough to cover the legal liabilities related to long-lasting chemicals that now threaten the company’s sacrosanct dividend and may eventually exact an even steeper cost.

Best known to many consumers for its Post-it Notes and Scotchgard cleaners, 3M began as a small mining venture more than a century ago. It now churns out approximately 60,000 products. Some of them contain chemicals known as per- and polyfluorinated substances, or PFAS, used in everything from cars to medicines to resist heat, stains, water and more. 3M also manufactures the “forever” chemicals themselves, so-called because they don’t easily break down in the body or the environment. Following growing pressure from regulators and investors, the $57 billion company run by Mike Roman said just before Christmas that it would stop making PFAS by 2025 and try to rid them from all its products by then, too.

The chemicals, which have been linked to a range of health problems, only account for about $200 million of annual EBITDA, or about 2% of 3M’s total last year, but the damage they will inflict on the company will be far larger. It agreed last month to pay U.S. public water suppliers between $10.5 billion and $12.5 billion over more than a decade, or $10.3 billion on a present-value basis, to support remediation of PFAS. Roman called the agreement an “important step forward”.

DAZE IN COURT

There are many more steps ahead, however. For one thing, the settlement requires court approval. Although every case is different, other similar ones suggest more expensive iterations are coming. For example, a federal judge in late 2021 rejected Purdue Pharma’s $4.5 billion OxyContin settlement with various authorities because it sheltered members of the controlling Sackler family from additional liability. The amount was later raised to as much as $6 billion.

Roughly 4,500 U.S. municipalities have already detected PFAS in their water systems, and the agreement earmarks on average only about $1.5 million for each, based on figures in the agreement. It also provides 3M with ironclad protection from any future claims from participating litigants, including any changes to PFAS environmental standards. Meantime, the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies trade group estimates that treating drinking water alone for PFAS will run about $3 billion to $6 billion annually. At the midpoint of that range, the capitalized cost on a multiple of 10 would be some $45 billion, leaving a big gap from what’s covered in the 3M settlement.

Those sums, along with U.S. government findings this month that at least 45% of the country’s tap water supply contains PFAS, are likely to encourage holdouts from the settlement. In a case a few years ago, about 2,500 local governments accepted a $650 million payout from Bayer (BAYGn.DE) over alleged environmental contamination by chemicals made by Monsanto, a company it bought in 2018. Oregon, for one, sued individually, and in December secured its own $700 million deal with Bayer. Monsanto stopped producing the dangerous polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, in 1977, an indication of just how long such claims can hound a manufacturer.

Even if 3M nails everything down at the proposed amount, many states are also likely to seek payouts to test and treat groundwater and sewage systems. There will be personal injury claims, too, and at the end of 2022, 3M was already contending with 3,350 related lawsuits over firefighting foam containing PFAS used for 40 years at airports and military bases.

Making matters worse, 3M is embroiled in another legal mess, among the largest mass torts in American history. It involves its Combat Arms earplugs and allegations that they caused hearing loss to U.S. military personnel. A judge last month rejected the company’s attempt to resolve the consolidated 260,000 lawsuits by putting its Aearo Technologies subsidiary into bankruptcy, leaving 3M exposed for now. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) tried the same controversial Chapter 11 tactic to stop lawsuits over its talc products, and it was similarly denied by a court. 3M and Aearo said they would continue to defend the product in litigation.

WEAKNESS IN NUMBERS

3M is not in the rudest financial health as it tries to persuade investors it’s moving on from these considerable courtroom troubles. In April, it said it would shrink its corporate center, slash layers of management and simplify supply chains. The restructuring plan will “impact” 6,000 of the 92,000 people employed by the company at the end of last year.

Roman finds himself in a tight spot. 3M shares were one of the most profitable U.S. trades for short sellers in the year through June, behind only collapsed banks First Republic and SVB and two other companies, according to research outfit S3 Partners. Since Roman moved into the corner suite in July 2018, 3M has generated an annualized loss for shareholders, on a total return basis including reinvested dividends, of 9% a year, per Refinitiv. By contrast, peers General Electric (GE.N), Corning (GLW.N), Honeywell International (HON.O) and Siemens each have delivered a return of at least 6% a year over the same span, while the S&P 500 Index (.SPX) produced 12%.

Revenue at 3M is expected to be slightly lower this year, at almost $32 billion, than at the end of 2018, based on analyst estimates gathered by Refinitiv. They also project that its operating margin will slip to 19% compared to the 24% achieved five years ago.

Of further concern is that 3M is spinning off its fastest growing and most profitable division, health care, which includes wound dressings, medical coding systems and dental filing materials. Doing so means the mounting legal burdens will be shouldered by the smaller enterprise left behind.

The burning question for shareholders is whether there will be enough money left to keep paying, and increasing, the dividend. 3M is what’s colloquially known in this realm as an “aristocrat,” having hiked its payout for 65 consecutive years. Any reversal of the trend would inevitably prompt some shareholders who seek steady dividends to sell 3M from their portfolios.

Reuters Graphics

CASH EBB

The company should start 2024 with about $12 billion in debt, according to Morgan Stanley analysts, with a consensus estimate of around $400 million in interest expenses. There will be up to $1.5 billion of costs related to separating the health care business, 3M has said. Figure the settlement with water suppliers winds up closer to $15 billion and a resolution for the earplugs case runs another $8 billion. After accounting for some $7 billion of cash that 3M might receive from the spinoff, it could mean $17.5 billion of new net debt. That sum would add some $875 million of interest expenses, assuming the roughly 2.5% interest rate the company pays now would double for any new borrowing, according to Breakingviews calculations.

On that basis, 3M starts to look shakier. Its interest cover, after backing out estimated operating income from health care, would fall to about 4 times from 11 times. And its net debt, using all these assumptions and excluding the health care division, would swell to nearly 5 times EBITDA from less than 2 times.

More concerning from such an outcome would be the cash flow situation. 3M is projected by analysts to generate $8.5 billion of EBITDA in 2024, according to Refinitiv. Back out $2.5 billion from health care, as estimated by the Morgan Stanley team, and $1.5 billion of capital expenditure costs noted by Wolfe Research. After paying $1.3 billion of potential interest and another $900 million in taxes, it would leave $2.3 billion. Last year, 3M paid out $3.3 billion in dividends.

3M probably could find the money for the time being. For example, the water settlement, as drafted, only envisions $4.6 billion of outlays through 2025, and the rest over the ensuing 11 years. 3M also will retain nearly 20% of the health care unit, a stake that would be worth some $6 billion if the enterprise is valued at 12 times expected EBITDA, based on a basket of peers including J&J, Medtronic (MDT.N) and Smith & Nephew (SN.L).

The broader implication of the back-of-the-envelope math is that as 3M’s debt grows and imperils its credit rating, Roman will have to pull multiple levers to keep shareholders happy. Unlike PFAS, such a financial scenario can’t last for long.

Reuters Graphics

