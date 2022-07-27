WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jay Powell has three jobs right now: manage inflation, pursue maximum employment, and prepare to be roundly disliked read more . The Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, the second of the two biggest interest rate hikes in 41 years. Much more could push the U.S. economy into a recession. As Fed chair, Powell has the mandate and political capital to do it anyway.

The central bank’s rapid tightening has brought the U.S. economy to a fork in the road. The target for the federal funds rate is now between 2.25% and 2.5%. But if decades-high inflation persists or worsens, future rate increases could squash growth. Investors think the Fed will cut rates in 2023, according to the Atlanta Fed’s market tracker. That could happen if growth slows markedly by then, or unemployment rises above, say, 5%, compared with its current 3.6% level.

Americans are already hurting. Mortgage rates are up, and the average annual rate for a new credit card just increased more than any time since 2011, CreditCards.com said on July 20. Walmart (WMT.N) shoppers are eschewing discretionary goods read more ; telecoms provider AT&T’s (T.N) customers are paying their bills later read more .

What’s the cost if Powell pushes too far? For him, not much. He can’t be removed, short of misconduct, until 2028. He also has broad backing from Congress. Powell was reconfirmed in his current role in May by 80 of the 99 senators who voted. He has also schmoozed more effectively than other Fed chiefs. In his first year as chair in 2018, he had nearly 100 meetings with members of Congress, while his predecessor, Janet Yellen, had 22 such gatherings, according to their public calendars.

True, politicians can pester Fed chiefs in other ways. Paul Volcker, who presided over a 19% effective federal funds rate and two recessions in the 1980s, faced multiple resolutions in Congress demanding his impeachment. In 1982, House Majority Leader Jim Wright called for Volcker’s resignation.

That’s a distraction that would make Powell’s job harder. One of the few who voted against his reconfirmation was Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who told CNBC on Wednesday that the Fed’s moves could result in mass job losses read more . Nobody wants to be blamed for a potential future recession, by Warren or others. So long as inflation remains a threat, Powell can’t, and needn’t, let that hold him back.

CONTEXT NEWS

The Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee on July 27 increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 75 basis points to between 2.25% and 2.5%. It was the second hike of that size in as many months. Investors believe the central bank will need to start cutting rates in 2023, according to the market probability tracker compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

The U.S. consumer price index rose 9.1% year-over-year in June, the biggest increase since 1981.

