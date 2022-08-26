WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jerome Powell chose not to mince words at this year’s Jackson Hole central bank summit. The U.S. Federal Reserve chair on Friday said the central bank would do what it takes to tame inflation, even if it’s painful for the economy. That’s a tough message that investors, who have been searching for dovishness, needed to hear. They’re not the only ones he has to convince.

In a speech half as long as the one he gave last year, Powell said the Fed’s fight against price surges will take some time, which could slow job growth. But that’s necessary, he argued, to bring prices down. Curbing rate hikes prematurely would be a mistake. That last part was clearly directed at investors. In July, even as the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points, markets rose after Powell said the pace of tightening would slow at some point. On Friday when his speech was released, the S&P 500 index fell slightly.

Now consumers and businesses need to get the message too. While American spending on goods and services slowed in July, consumption has been resilient. Retail sales unexpectedly rose 0.6% last month on an inflation-adjusted basis as declining gasoline prices left more money for other things.

That’s a problem for the Fed. The personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose at a slower 6.3% year-over-year in July and fell 0.1% from June. While consumers’ own projections of inflation are declining, according to a New York Fed survey, that may not hold if spending, and corporate hiring, stays as strong as it has been lately. Powell’s claim that inflation expectations are “well anchored” is backed by surveys, but it’s also something that’s hard to measure definitively, and can change quickly.

When Powell took on leadership of the central bank in 2018, he vowed to speak in “plain English” to make the institution more accessible to ordinary people. He is doing that. But his success in fighting inflation will depend on whether the message hits home outside of the world of finance and markets.

