













WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The market is quickly getting to grips with a new Jerome Powell. The chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled on Tuesday that not only are interest rate cuts not likely any time soon, but larger rate hikes could come later this month. That’s different from what investors expected from the Fed just two months ago. As investors’ perception of Powell takes a U-turn, upcoming economic data could make for a bumpy transition.

Powell hinted to a Senate committee on Tuesday, and a House of Representative panel the following day, that the central bank is prepared to raise rates, potentially aggressively, should the economy continue to run hot. The comments dashed any remaining hopes that the Fed would soon ease up in its inflation fight. All three major U.S. stock indexes closed more than 1% lower on Tuesday as investors braced for even higher borrowing costs. The futures market now expects the Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points later this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool, double the size of the prior month’s increase.

In fairness, the Fed had said in December that it expected another 50 basis-point increase, in aggregate, during 2023. Yet investors largely expected the central bank to raise by a little less, and start cutting later in 2023. Still, the market’s new view of Powell will be tested over the next week. Employment data due Friday is expected to show job growth slowing in February, according to economists polled by Reuters. Experts also see inflation easing last month after picking up in January. Both outcomes would support another quarter-point increase more than a half-point hike.

By some measures, the economy did cool off last month. LinkedIn’s measure of national employment showed that 6.5% fewer people were hired in February than the preceding month, the largest such decline since April 2020. Data from recruitment website Indeed, meanwhile, signals job openings fell last month.

Powell has repeatedly emphasized that the Fed’s rate decisions will rely heavily on the latest economic data. His comments to Congress cracked open the door to a larger increase, and investors barged right through it. But just because Powell is prepared to bring out the big guns doesn’t mean he will have to. As markets get used to a more forceful Fed chair, the pivot may have been a step too far.

Reuters Graphics

Follow @BenWinck on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 7, and its House of Representatives counterpart on March 8, as part of his semiannual testimony on the state of the economy and monetary policy.

The central banker noted in his remarks to the Senate that the Fed is “prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes” if upcoming economic data shows faster tightening is warranted. He repeated the comment to the House Financial Services Committee, adding that the Fed hasn't yet reached a decision on its next rate increase.

Futures contracts for the Fed’s benchmark interest rate priced in a half-point increase for the central bank’s March 22 meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. The S&P 500 Index of leading U.S. stocks fell following Powell’s remarks on March 7, while the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds edged higher before paring gains.

Editing by John Foley and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.