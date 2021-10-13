Breakingviews
Powell’s inflation albatross grows heavier
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s inflation conundrum is also a political headache. The U.S. consumer price index rose 5.4% year-over-year in September, the Labor Department said on Wednesday, slightly higher than expected. A second term for the central bank boss will be partly determined by how the White House judges his ability to manage the growing costs of food, gas and rent.
Powell’s argument that increased prices are transitory because of pandemic effects is getting harder to defend read more . The rising cost of gas, which jumped 42% last month, is a particular concern for President Joe Biden’s administration.
Powell, whose four-year term is up in February, has repeatedly said the Fed has the tools to fight runaway inflation . The latest data should give him extra confidence to begin scaling back the central bank’s $120 billion of monthly bond purchases as soon as next month. His future is riding on his performance. (By Gina Chon)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
French cloud outage is worst possible IPO weather read more
SAP cloud hype leaves its shares in the gutter read more
Richard Li shows FWD investors a brighter sunset read more
Climate for net-zero changes Down Under read more
Supply chain pain is just one of ASOS’ concerns read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.