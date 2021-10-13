Powell’s inflation albatross grows heavier

A Sunoco station with current gasoline and diesel prices is seen during a fill up in Colesville, Maryland, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s inflation conundrum is also a political headache. The U.S. consumer price index rose 5.4% year-over-year in September, the Labor Department said on Wednesday, slightly higher than expected. A second term for the central bank boss will be partly determined by how the White House judges his ability to manage the growing costs of food, gas and rent.

Powell’s argument that increased prices are transitory because of pandemic effects is getting harder to defend read more . The rising cost of gas, which jumped 42% last month, is a particular concern for President Joe Biden’s administration.

Powell, whose four-year term is up in February, has repeatedly said the Fed has the tools to fight runaway inflation . The latest data should give him extra confidence to begin scaling back the central bank’s $120 billion of monthly bond purchases as soon as next month. His future is riding on his performance. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

French cloud outage is worst possible IPO weather read more

SAP cloud hype leaves its shares in the gutter read more

Richard Li shows FWD investors a brighter sunset read more

Climate for net-zero changes Down Under read more

Supply chain pain is just one of ASOS’ concerns read more

Editing Peter Thal Larsen and Amanda Gomez