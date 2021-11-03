Powell's path to second Fed term becomes wider

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021.

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sometimes the predictable choice is the best option. For President Joe Biden, nominating Jerome Powell for a second term as U.S. Federal Reserve chair is one of those. Powell would probably gain Senate approval without much debate. That would free up President Joe Biden to focus on other policy fights.

A second term isn’t a sure thing for Powell. One issue is inflation . In September, the personal consumption expenditures price index rose 4.4% year-over-year, the fastest pace in 30 years. That makes the chair's argument that increases are transitory read more harder to justify.

On Wednesday, the Fed said it would start reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. That's the beginning of a reduction in the central bank's support for the economy. Some hawks still think runaway price increases are a risk. But Powell's chief rival for the top job is Fed Governor Lael Brainard, a dove on monetary policy. Another potential candidate, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, has also favored accommodative policies though he has sounded more hawkish lately.

Left-leaning Democrats also don't love Powell. After the party's candidate lost the race to be governor of Virginia this week, though, those voices may be heard less loudly. It's the same case with Biden's budget agenda in Congress, where the most conservative Democrats are proving crucial.

And despite a recent furor over Fed officials' trading of stocks , Powell enjoys wide bipartisan support. Elizabeth Warren is the only Democratic senator to publicly oppose his renomination. Several Republicans have urged Biden to retain him. He won the support of 84 of the 100-strong Senate in 2018 as a nominee of Donald Trump.

Getting Powell confirmed, and perhaps others Fed nominees, would help break a logjam: Senators have approved only about half as many of the president's choices as it had at the same point in Barack Obama's time in office. Brainard, for example, received 61 votes in 2014, suggesting she would face a harder time. Biden could do without another policy fight with lawmakers.

Bringing Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen back is a wild card but that would leave Biden with another big post to fill. And a surprise choice for the Fed chair position is not something to spring on investors. Powell's path to a second term is looking pretty wide.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The U.S. Federal Reserve on Nov. 3 said it will start reducing its $120 billion monthly bond-buying program, which was launched last year at the start of the pandemic. Beginning later in November, the central bank will pare purchases of Treasury securities by $10 billion and of agency mortgage-backed securities by $5 billion. Starting in December, its continuing asset purchases will total at least $90 billion per month. It maintained the range for the federal funds rate at between 0% and 0.25%.

