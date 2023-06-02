













NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The idea of Jamie Dimon running for U.S. president makes sense in one way: After helming JPMorgan (JPM.N), the biggest bank in the Western world, there aren’t many bigger jobs. Nor should it be surprising that a billionaire such as Bill Ackman strongly supports the idea. There are big reasons, however, why Dimon would be a square peg in an Oval Office.

loading

Working in Dimon’s favor is that his mega-bank counts a third of U.S. households as customers and employs roughly 300,000 people. JPMorgan also avoided being directly bailed out by taxpayers, even as it benefitted from peers that were. If part of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal rested on empty claims of business savvy, Dimon is the real deal. Besides, no candidate has yet captured the hearts of American capitalists, leaving the field open for someone who easily can.

Temperament is on Dimon’s side, too. Presidents who succeed tend to combine common personality traits, according to psychologist Aubrey Immelman, who has ranked actual and hopeful commanders in chief. Voters respond favorably to dominance, extroversion and ambition verging on benign narcissism, all of which describe Dimon.

There’s a grueling campaign to consider, though. For all its economic importance, JPMorgan oozes mud. It has paid $36 billion in fines since 2000 according to Good Jobs First, so many that even large ones have left no mark on Dimon’s memory. More recently, he was questioned about his bank’s work for child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Trump’s financial failings and Epstein connections didn’t stick, but Dimon probably won’t want to test voters again.

An even bigger issue is that Dimon proclaims himself a “red-blooded, full-throated, free enterprise capitalist.” Banking and healthcare are two industries critical to the economy where that ethos doesn’t apply. Dimon’s own efforts to change how medical services are delivered and financed fizzled because the market is so rigged as to be undisruptible. In a true market economy, lenders would be allowed to collapse, yet U.S. authorities keep intervening, to Dimon’s benefit. A president who hates inefficiencies and bailouts, and doesn’t benefit from them financially, would be doomed to frustration.

Dimon currently has the best of all worlds. He answers to shareholders, who basically want one thing: above-average returns. JPMorgan executives do what he tells them because he’s the boss. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, faces a fractious electorate and a Congress that deliberately refuses to find consensus. Dimon can’t stay at JPMorgan forever, but he must sometimes wish he could.

Follow @johnsfoley on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Billionaire fund manager Bill Ackman tweeted on May 31 that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon should run for president in the 2024 elections.

Earlier the same day, Dimon told Bloomberg TV that “maybe one day” he would serve his country in some capacity.

Dimon quipped in 2018 that he could have beaten then-President Donald Trump in an election because he was “smarter” and his wealth was not a “gift from daddy.”

The JPMorgan chief later said he had no interest in running for president, and that his remarks proved he “wouldn’t make a good politician.”

Seven candidates had declared themselves to be in the running for 2024 as of June 2, including President Joe Biden, Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican.

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.