Pret’s new blend faces stiff taste test
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Coffee chain Pret A Manger is cooking up a major post-pandemic strategy shift. Chief Executive Pano Christou hopes to double 2021 revenue over the next five years, based on his new 20 pound per month coffee subscription, home deliveries and more regional stores read more . The latter should compensate for fewer bankers chomping on almond croissants in the City of London. Yet the 100 million pound investment by majority shareholder JAB and Pret founder Sinclair Beecham is a big gamble on an untested formula.
The pandemic more than halved sales to 299 million pounds last year. JAB will be looking for proof Christou’s recipe is working, particularly in the face of food price inflation and labour shortages. An initial public offering – the exit strategy JAB deployed last year at its JDE Peet’s (JDEP.AS) coffee group - looks a long way off. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
