NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire enterprise software firm Anaplan (PLAN.N) for $10.7 billion, it had to find lenders comfortable with financing a company with no real history of operating cash flow. Wall Street banks have trouble filling that role, so Thoma Bravo turned to direct lenders , including the credit arms of Blackstone (BX.N) and Apollo Global Management (APO.N). These firms are playing aggressively to upend traditional lenders. It sounds like a technology start-up model mixed with a venture capitalist’s spirit – with the risk that entails.

Direct lenders started to build their coffers several years ago, opportunistically, when banks were tied up working through bad loans from the financial crisis. They raised loads of cash and now have huge war chests. Apollo has some $350 billion in its credit business, a portion of which goes to such lending.

Big banks have always had a fairly conservative way of financing leveraged buyouts. They hand over cash based on a multiple of EBITDA. The higher the multiple, the riskier the deal. The trouble is that Anaplan has a history of booking operating losses. Despite this, private equity wants to buy it anyway.

A lot of public companies like Anaplan are seeing their valuations nosedive amid recent stock market turmoil, opening an opportunity for more of them to be taken private. So direct lenders are also seeing an opportunity. If they can step in where banks are nervous, they can not only build market share but show the benefits of using a direct lender, which is nimbler. When Thoma Bravo comes around for another deal, it might be open to going back to a direct lender if it had a good experience.

That sounds an awful lot like what start-ups do when they are trying to disrupt a market. And like a venture capital firm, the lenders will have a portfolio of deals, so if one goes sideways, solid returns on others can make up for it.

The trouble is that venture capitalists take risky bets on equity, and when equity investments do well, they have much higher pay-offs. Debt returns aren’t as volatile, which is one reason banks are more conservative. But lending based on revenue growth rather than profit carries risks. And as time goes on, buyers looking for ever more acquisition targets might have to hunt even riskier, lower-quality companies. Like many tech start-ups, a high-growth story might feel good early on, but it can sour in the end.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Private equity firm Thoma Bravo on March 21 said that it had agreed to acquire enterprise software company Anaplan in a $10.7 billion deal. The sponsor turned to direct lenders Owl Rock Capital and Golub Capital, as well as the credit arms of Blackstone and Apollo Global Management.

- The group of direct lenders provided $2.5 billion towards the financing of the deal, structured as a unitranche loan, according to Bloomberg.

