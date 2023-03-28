













MELBOURNE, March 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s hard working in Asia-Pacific private equity these days. The value of deals struck in the region last year almost halved to $198 billion as slower growth, rising inflation and higher interest rates took their toll, research from Bain & Company shows. Yet there are signs of hope.

On Monday Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO) and MidOcean Energy agreed to take Australia’s Origin Energy (ORG.AX) private for A$18.7 billion ($12.5 billion). A few days earlier Toshiba’s (6502.T) board tentatively backed Japan Industrial Partners’ $15.3 billion offer.

Toshiba has been inching towards a buyout for some time. Origin’s buyers, which plan to split the business in two, had already made three offers before Origin accepted. Brookfield has given Temasek and GIC spots as co-investors, while MidOcean is selling a 2.5% stake in the main gas project it’s getting as part of the transaction to ConocoPhillips (COP.N).

Their progress is a hopeful sign for the industry. Bain has some words of warning, though: buyout players will have to pick good, recession-proof companies, do scenario planning and be willing to pitch in to ensure decent returns. Which surely their investors assumed they were doing anyway. (By Antony Currie)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

