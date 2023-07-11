MELBOURNE, July 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australians are a sports-mad lot. So it’s fitting that one of the country’s most hotly contested deals involving overseas private equity firms is for Rugby Australia. CVC Capital Partners and Silver Lake are just two of the seven players, reports the Australian Financial Review, trying out to join the ownership team of the game’s national governing body. It’s an unusually competitive battle in a slow year for financial sponsors. It’s also a teaser for the deal fest buyout shops are gearing up for Down Under.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO) is already well established, with Oceania accounting for some $60 billion of assets it manages - more than half of its Asia Pacific region. Another veteran, Blackstone (BX.N), has doubled its private equity headcount over the past couple of years. CVC returned to the country in 2021, nine years after losing $1.8 billion when television network Nine Entertainment, which it bought just before the financial crisis, went bankrupt. EQT now has around 50 staff just three years after setting up shop.

The draw is a similar level of transparency and rule of law they’re used to in Western markets that can be harder to find in Asia. Another national obsession, the property market, is shared by buyout shops, too. There are infrastructure and energy transition opportunities – like Brookfield’s $13 billion 2021 buyout of power transmission company AusNet Services and its pending $12.5 billion acquisition with MidOcean Energy of Origin Energy (ORG.AX). And in some respects Australia is almost a safe proxy for China given the People’s Republic is by far its largest trading partner.

The economic slowdown should provide plenty of new targets. Commercial real estate is one area: pension funds AustralianSuper, Australian Retirement Trust and Cbus, reduced their property portfolio’s book value by up to 15%. Consumer companies will be under pressure, too, as accumulated savings deteriorate and spending slows.

All that gives Australia a chance of regularly accounting for as much as 40% of financial sponsor deal volume annually in Asia Pacific, one senior banker tells Breakingviews.

That has only happened once of late, in 2021, when some $68 billion-worth of deals were struck, led by large transactions like the $22 billion club deal for Sydney Airport. Usually, Down Under’s representation is in the teens; so far this year, at $2.8 billion, it’s just 6%, per Dealogic.

With $676 billion of private equity dry powder in the Asia-Pacific region, according to consultancy Bain & Co, regularly capturing a two-fifths share implies up to $270 billion of capital could be heading Down Under in the coming years.

There are some hurdles to clear, though. The downturn is probably only in its early stages, with the pain from the 4-percentage-point increase in interest rates over the past 14 months yet to flow through. And chances are central banks will add to that by raising interest rates again to fight inflation, despite the Reserve Bank of Australia last week and the U.S. Federal Reserve last month eschewing a hike. Meanwhile, rising government bond yields signal chances of a recession in the country are increasing.

That increases the risk of buyers trying to catch the proverbial falling knife. Deals with relatively stable earnings are less risky, like TPG’s $1.9 billion pursuit of funeral-services provider InvoCare (IVC.AX). Rugby Australia falls into that category, too, thanks to sticky ticket sales, TV rights and merchandise.

But most are likely to wait for rates and inflation to peak and for potential targets’ shares to fall further. That might not be too far off: RBA watchers are predicting no more than a couple more 25-basis-point hikes over the coming months. By then it’ll be close to the southern hemisphere summer and the start of the retail sector’s all-important holiday season – an ideal time for buyout barons to gauge how much monetary policy has affected the economy.

That means there should be plenty of hard-fought M&A brawls in early 2024 between more and better resourced overseas buyout firms and strong domestic players from Macquarie Capital to the larger pension funds. By then there’s also a good chance the leveraged loan and term loan B markets that help finance LBOs will be properly open again.

That risks setting up the same playing conditions CVC’s erstwhile regional senior partner Brian Hong complained of when discussing the Nine Entertainment fiasco. Australia, he said, was too small and too competitive for private equity firms to make money. Those now warming up on the side lines must hope the rematch will be a wholly different affair.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter

Editing by Robyn Mak and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.















Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.