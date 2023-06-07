













SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sequoia’s decision to carve out its China business formalises a push for a hard reset in Asia that private equity firms have until now largely been grappling with behind the scenes.

The People’s Republic is the industry’s regional powerhouse, accounting for over 40% of the $323 billion-worth of deals struck between 2012 and 2021, data from consultancy Bain & Co show. Now, thanks to geopolitical tensions, money managers are under pressure from investors including global pension and sovereign funds in the West to limit exposure to the world’s second-largest economy.

On one level, Sequoia had a head start: its two Asia-focused businesses each already operated with a degree of independence before the investment firm revealed its three-way split on Tuesday. Now China boss Neil Shen and his counterpart running India and Southeast Asia, Shailendra Singh, will be free of remaining constraints; Sequoia is not keen, for example, on investments that potentially overlap with portfolio companies in other geographies.

The industry, though, has been shifting away from country-specific funds. The amount raised by Greater China-focused entities dropped 77% last year, compared with a 44% increase for pan-Asian investment vehicles, such as the special situations and credit funds Bain Capital and KKR (KKR.N) set up last year. These country-agnostic funds accounted for just over half the money raised in 2022 in the region, a 22-year high.

At the same time, regardless of fund structures, there’s growing investor interest in deploying more of the region’s $676 billion of dry powder in places including India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand – the target market for Peak XV Partners, the Sequoia offshoot run by Singh. Hillhouse Capital, founded by Chinese rainmaker Zhang Lei in 2005 and once labelled “Asia’s largest private equity firm”, has been steadily expanding its presence in Singapore, a gateway to much of the region. Granted, these South and Southeast Asia markets are small at present compared to China; that’s why more firms are seeking bigger-ticket buyouts in Australia and Japan.

There’s an inherent risk of having a bigger pool of capital actively chasing a narrower universe of opportunities: buyers are likely to start overpaying. That will eventually weigh on performance in the region, which for top-quartile Asia funds last year was a very respectable median 25% net internal rate of return, per Preqin.

Shen at HangChan, as Sequoia’s China outfit will now be called, may be somewhat insulated from such pressure. Politically driven investment decoupling means buyouts as a proportion of overall deal volume in the country could rise from last year’s 9% if multinational companies hive off local business from their global operations. Private equity’s cooling relationship with China, though, is likely to hit hard for most.

Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital said on June 6 that it would separate into three independently run businesses: The U.S. and European operations will retain the Sequoia name; the China outfit will be rebranded in English as HongChan; and the India and Southeast Asia arms will become Peak XV Partners.

