Private-equity tax loophole is finally threatened

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A U.S. private-equity tax loophole has survived for years despite bipartisan efforts to get rid of it . On Thursday, Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Sheldon Whitehouse took another shot. The carried-interest break allows investment profit to be taxed at the lower capital-gains rate of 20% instead of the top personal income levy of about 37%. For buyout barons, these gains are essentially performance fees and should be taxed that way.

Lobbyists have managed to save the carveout whenever it was at risk. In 2017, for example, then-President Donald Trump said he wanted to eliminate the perk but it didn't happen. The current effort involves a process that doesn’t require Republican support in the evenly split Senate, and it finally gives the measure a chance at becoming reality.

The change, which alongside other tweaks would raise an estimated $63 billion over 10 years, would help pay for a $3.5 trillion plan to improve the environment and childcare. It's small in dollar terms but big in fairness, making it a partisan punch the Democrats would be happy to land. (By Gina Chon)

Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez