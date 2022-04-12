Figurines from the game Fortnite are seen for sale in a GameStop in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021.

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Epic Games is defying the technology slump. The video game developer on Monday announced a $2 billion fundraising that valued it at $32 billion, with Sony (6758.T) and Lego parent Kirkbi putting in $1 billion each. The new valuation is 10% above the $29 billion secured 12 months ago. During that time gaming rivals Roblox (RBLX.N), Electronic Arts (EA.O) and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO.O) have fallen 26%, on average. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB.O) is down a whopping 32% since boss Mark Zuckerberg launched his pricey pivot to virtual reality.

The booming valuation is hard to square with what little has been disclosed about Epic’s recent performance. Sales, mainly from its flagship “Fortnite” game, shrunk 10% to $5.1 billion between 2018 and 2020, according to a presentation disclosed during the company’s 2021 legal fight with Apple and a Verge article citing in-court testimony. But the group’s powerful “Unreal Engine” software could still be key to creating many of the immersive virtual worlds of the future. Lego teamed up with Epic last week to build “a place for kids to play in the metaverse”; Poland’s CD Projekt (CDR.WA) will switch to “Unreal” for its next blockbuster game. Those benefits may yet take years to come through, but sometimes the long game is easier to play outside the public eye. (By Oliver Taslic)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Utility’s share pop turns on Dubai’s IPO pipeline read more

GoTo IPO debuts in politically smart fashion read more

Toshiba’s bids plan deserves cautious optimism read more

Caesars gives UK buyer a free spin at the wheel read more

Buffett’s $4.2 bln HP bet is more IBM than Apple read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Neil Unmack and Karen Kwok

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.