The logo of Channel 4 Television is seen at its studios in London, after the government decided to privatise the publicly-owned broadcaster, in London, Britain, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Publicly owned but funded through advertising, Channel 4’s structure is as innovative as its programming. By privatising the 40-year-old broadcaster, home to unlikely cultural hits like “Big Brother” and “The Great British Bake Off”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be putting an end to both. While being liberated from the shackles of the state, the risk is that Channel 4 struggles to remain independent alongside monsters like Netflix (NFLX.O), Walt Disney (DIS.N) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). And a new commercial owner is unlikely to embrace the group’s hallmark niche British programming, and may try to water down its obligation to make public service broadcasts, such as news.

Enders Analysis reckons Channel 4 will generate sales of 1 billion pounds this year. Stick that on commercial rival ITV’s (ITV.L) trading multiple, and the whole enterprise, including net debt, would be worth the same. In return, a buyer will gain control of Channel 4’s valuable back-catalogue and dictate where and how its generous production budget is spent. For Britain’s viewers and its cultural sector, that looks like a long-term loss. (By Ed Cropley)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

U.S. truck drivers go missing read more

UK wealth-management M&A hits frothy territory read more

New Whitbread CEO will enjoy more comfortable stay read more

China’s fashion star has $100 bln yarn to spin read more

BYD’s gas-guzzler halt leaves major loophole read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.