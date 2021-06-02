Professional lacrosse gets a financial boost

A Virginia Cavaliers midfielder walks out of the tunnel for warmups against the Yale Bulldogs in the men's NCAA lacrosse national championship game in Philadelphia, May 27, 2019. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A startup niche professional sports league isn’t an obvious winner. Yet New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai have ponied up for the U.S. Premier Lacrosse League’s latest funding round. Despite failed past attempts, the PLL has a shot at success.

Star player Paul Rabil and his brother created the league in 2018. Options and health insurance got players onside. Costs are low, as there are few teams and no home cities. The appeal is instead based around online personas. It’s a way to attract a small, dedicated audience via social media.

It seems to be working. The PLL absorbed an older rival league in December. It won't give figures, but says this funding round came at an increased valuation. Moreover, demographics are at its back. High schoolers playing lacrosse rose by a third between 2010 and 2019. Sure, only about a quarter as many kids participate in lacrosse as play basketball but traditional school sports aren’t growing. Perhaps most important financially, the sport’s preppy base is also well represented on Wall Street. (By Robert Cyran)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

AMC makes its own meme movie read more

Orsted investors fear it’s flying close to the sun read more

Gulf buyout shop calls time on public markets read more

SEC leans towards investors read more

Harry Potter casts lasting spell over Bloomsbury read more