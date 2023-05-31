













HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Anil Wadhwani's honeymoon period as Prudential’s (PRU.L) boss has ended abruptly. Just as he prepares to mark 100 days in the role, his Chief Financial Officer James Turner has unexpectedly resigned after an investigation into “a recent recruitment situation”. The company did not disclose details.

The revelations are nonetheless unsettling. Turner was promoted just last year, the same day Wadhwani’s appointment was announced. Worse, Turner’s previous assignment was as Prudential’s chief risk and compliance offer, a position he held for more than four years. The newish CEO will need to reassure investors that misconduct is contained, especially as Turner’s replacement was effectively his number two and included in the company’s CFO succession plan.

Wadhwani is expected to outline the group’s new strategy in August. However, he has a little bit of leeway. Following China’s reopening, mainland visitors purchasing insurance products in Hong Kong helped boost its quarterly annual premium equivalent, a measure of new sales, by 35% year-on-year in the three months to March. Prudential shares fell as much as 3% in early trading in London on the latest news, suggesting investors are nervous about any lingering skeletons in the closet. (By Katrina Hamlin)

