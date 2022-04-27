LONDON, April 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Vladimir Putin has crossed the Rubicon. In cutting off gas to Poland and Bulgaria, the Russian president is forcing other countries to choose whether to bow to his demands for payment in roubles, or accept a damaging energy embargo. It shoves the European Union towards a critical test of its unity.

Ever since Putin invaded Ukraine, Russia has continued to export the annual equivalent of around 100 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to Europe, while the West has shied away from sanctioning energy imports. It’s obvious why. Russian gas sales last year were $54 billion. The EU, meanwhile, relies on Russia for well over a third of its annual gas supply.

In some ways, the EU’s next step should be obvious. Bulgaria relies on Russia for 100% of its gas, and Putin’s resolve to make good on his threat to cut off states that don’t pay in roubles – which some fear is a way to circumvent those sanctions that do exist – suggests other states could be next. If the EU responded by rejecting Putin’s demands, it would end an absurd situation where the West is funding Putin’s war. The bloc has already laid out a path to cutting Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year read more .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Putin knows things are far from that simple. Poland is under 50% reliant on Russian gas with storage facilities that are 75% full, and its gas contract expires soon anyway. But the equivalent storage level for the EU is only 32%, according to AGSI. Getting that to the 80% level it needs to be at by this autumn would cost 50 billion euros, according to Breakingviews calculations, and require 50 bcm of U.S. liquefied natural gas to head to Europe. European consumers might need to cut gas usage by over 15%, according to Rystad Energy.

European big beasts like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose country relies on Moscow for over half its gas, may be tempted to muddle through. Uniper (UN01.DE), a German utility, reckons Putin’s rouble edict can be negotiated without breaking sanctions, and some large companies are already paying in the Russian currency, Bloomberg says. Much harder would be to coordinate an EU-wide response, involving energy rations and a common fund to help states hardest hit. But if the EU can’t take these sorts of steps in a crisis, it would be legitimate to ask what it’s for.

Follow @gfhay on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Gazprom said on April 27 it had halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for failing to pay for gas in roubles, in a major escalation of Russia’s broader row with the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

- “Gazprom has completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgargaz and PGNiG due to absence of payments in roubles,” Gazprom said in a statement, referring to the Bulgarian and Polish gas companies.

- Poland and Bulgaria are the first countries to have their gas cut off by Europe’s main supplier since Moscow started what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24. PGNiG confirmed that its supplies from Gazprom had been cut but said it was still supplying its own clients as needed.

- The executive director of Bulgarian gas network operator Bulgartransgaz had told Reuters that supplies to Bulgaria were still flowing. Hungary and Austria also said gas supplies were normal.

- Last week, the European Commission said European Union companies may be able to work around Russia’s demand to receive gas payments in roubles without breaching sanctions if they pay in euros or dollars which are then converted into the Russian currency.

- European TTF gas prices for next-day delivery rose from 93 euros per megawatt hour to over 115 euros per MWh in early trading on April 27.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.