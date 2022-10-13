













MELBOURNE, Oct 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shareholders have become accustomed to bad news from airlines. So it’s only fitting that Qantas Airways’ (QAN.AX)prediction on Thursday of bumper earnings prompted a somewhat muted response.

The $6 billion Australian carrier reckons its underlying pretax profit for the six months to the end of December will be between A$1.2 billion and A$1.3 billion ($753 million and $815 million). At the midpoint that’s some A$800 million more than the mean estimate of sell-side analysts, per Eikon, and more than they expected for the full year. Thursday morning’s share jump of up to 13% was the biggest gain in nearly two years. But it implies investors are factoring in just A$130 million of additional earnings on an annual basis, after applying the stock’s almost 10 times forward earnings multiple and assuming a constant tax rate.

There’s turbulence ahead, though: ticket prices may fall as pandemic-restricted capacity increases; inflation could hamper growth; and Chief Executive Alan Joyce faces criticism over poor customer service and fights with unions about pay and conditions. Some caution is warranted. (By Antony Currie)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

China's soy sauce star suffers a premium downgrade read more

Anti-woke ETF adopts progressive cause read more

Lab tie-up would have multiple ailments read more

Trustbusters’ metaverse gambit read more

BoE’s insurance policy raises question of next act read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Robyn Mak and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.