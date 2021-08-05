Breakingviews
Qualcomm risks self-driving prang
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Qualcomm’s (QCOM.O) excitement over self-driving may be dragging it off the financial highway. The $165 billion U.S. telecommunications technology group is offering $4.6 billion for Sweden’s Veoneer (VNE.N), trumping an already pricey bid from Canadian car-parts maker Magna International (MG.TO) by 18% read more . Veoneer’s crash-detecting “advanced driver assistance systems” sensors will admittedly give Qualcomm’s digital auto-platform some extra oomph. But Veoneer is unlikely to generate positive EBITDA until 2023, let alone actual profits. That makes Qualcomm’s offer, at 2.5 times this year’s revenue, look steep .
With Veoneer shares trading 5% above Qualcomm’s bid, some investors clearly reckon this is only the first lap. Yet even though it may be able to extract $100 million in annual savings, Magna would be brave to go up against a rival six times its size. Qualcomm investors who pushed the stock down 1.5% on Thursday might not like the price, but the two bidders’ respective engine sizes suggest any car chase won’t last long. (By Ed Cropley)
