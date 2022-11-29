













LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Property group Aroundtown (AT1.DE) just flouted a bond market convention by saying it wouldn’t repay hybrid bonds at the first opportunity. The Luxembourg-based group’s move portends a shakeout in the once vibrant market for funky debt that has equity-like characteristics.

Hybrid debt boomed during the low-rate era, with issuance topping 35 billion euros last year, according to ING. The securities typically don’t have a maturity date and are treated as similar to equity by rating agencies. But the rise in interest rates has put companies on the spot: the notes are generally designed to be repaid after only a few years to keep borrowing costs low. Yet calling bonds now means issuing new securities at a high cost, especially for weaker companies.

Some, like Telefonica (TEF.MC), are still issuing, even at a higher cost. But Aroundtown has taken a hard-nosed approach. On Tuesday it chose to leave outstanding a 369 million euro bond due to be called in January, because it would cost much more to replace it. The news sent the security’s price down some 18 percentage points, according to Refinitiv data, as investors faced waiting longer to get their money back.

Aroundtown is unlikely to be the last company to dodge a call. If investors demand higher returns to compensate for the risk of extension, the result will be a smaller, more discerning market. (By Neil Unmack)

