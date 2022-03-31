LONDON, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s usually better to be a wealth manager than their client. That’s definitely the case for Brewin Dolphin (BRW.L), which has just accepted a 1.6 billion pound ($2.1 billion) takeover from Canadian giant Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO). That’s equivalent to a whopping 62% premium, and valued Brewin at nearly 3% of its assets under management.

The rich price suggests some heavy lifting. To justify the roughly 600 million pound premium, RBC would need to take out over 20% of last year’s costs, according to a Breakingviews calculation which values synergies on a multiple of 10. Yet RBC’s existing UK wealth management business is small, limiting overlap. There may be some areas to grow revenues: say by offering Brewin clients banking products or access to RBC’s research. Still, RBC’s plan for 9% revenue growth looks bold next to analysts’ 6% forecasts for Brewin over the next three years, according to Refinitiv data.

Still, the UK wealth management sector is attractive to foreign buyers: it is relatively fragmented and growing quickly as punters take greater control of their savings. The 12% bump in the share price of rival Rathbones (RAT.L) on Thursday suggests more deals may come. (By Neil Unmack)

