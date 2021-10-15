Real estate distress is tricky call

A boardroom is seen at the legal offices of the law firm Polsinelli in New York City, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - There’s quite a lot of money flooding real estate, an industry with uncertain post-pandemic prospects . Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital has raised a new distressed fund with $10 billion of cash. That enables Sternlicht to scoop up properties from hotels to offices.

Some areas of the real estate market, like warehousing, are stronger than ever. That means distressed prices are likely to come from properties that have been dislocated as a result of the pandemic, like office buildings and apartment complexes in larger cities.

Even in more active areas of the United States, like Dallas and Austin, Texas, more than half of employees have yet to return to the office, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Census Bureau data released in August shows the U.S. housing unit vacancy rate at almost 10%, well above the 10-year average of 7%. Those trends should create opportunities for Starwood and others. How the fallout from Covid-19 will play into future occupancy is far from clear. The key for Sternlicht will be staying away from buildings destined to remain empty. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

