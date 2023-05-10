













KYIV, May 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Oleksandr Gryban is already thinking of the moment when Ukraine can build again. The war-torn country’s 41-year-old deputy economy minister is aware that Kyiv needs to avoid exhausting the goodwill of its allies, who last year financed the government to the tune of $32 billion in public funds. But the real challenge is to convince sceptical private investors both at home and abroad that Ukraine is a good destination for their cash.

Kyiv is depending on Gryban and his colleagues to succeed. In its latest report on Ukraine’s reconstruction, the World Bank estimates that the country will need $128 billion over the next four years, and $283 billion between 2027 and 2033. Only about a quarter of the money will be required in sectors financed by public spending, like schools, hospitals and other specific areas, such as what is described as “explosive hazard management”. The rest – in areas including agriculture, transport and housing – could be funded by private capital.

Walking the wide, clean streets and avenues of Kyiv these days, it is easy to forget this is a city at war, living under martial law. The Ukrainian economy shrank by 30% in 2022 but, in an achievement no less unexpected than Kyiv’s military successes, it still managed to survive. Conversations with the men and women who made this possible suggests it had nothing to do with chance, and a lot to do with improvisation, ingenuity and foreign funding. It was also made possible by the reforms already implemented by the government since 2014, the year Russia annexed Crimea.

Investors can take solace that the team tasked with rebuilding Ukraine has proven competent and resourceful. Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the CEO of state-owned power grid Ukrenergo, explains how his engineers were able to use old equipment that had been stored in previous years, to help rebuild the many substations destroyed by Russian missiles in October and November. Mustafa Nayyem, who heads Ukraine’s State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development, describes how his teams follow on the heels of Ukrainian soldiers as soon as they reclaim a town in the eastern, war-torn regions. “Repair, rebuild as soon as possible, as soon as it is destroyed” is their mantra.

The next phase, however, is to get the economy growing again. In the short term, that means convincing Ukrainian businesses to take risks, solicit credit from their banks, and try to find export markets. This doesn’t require the war to end. Most of the country has so far been spared the immediate impact of Russian bombs and missiles. And Ukrainian banks have increased their lending resources of late, as customers prefer saving properly more than stuffing cash under their mattresses. Deposits increased by 27% last year, to $55 billion at the end of December, according to central bank numbers.

There is a bull case for private investment in Ukraine. When the war ends, 4 million to 5 million refugees still living abroad could come back. That should spur growth, according to Nataliia Shapoval, who chairs the Kyiv School of Economics Institute. An economy long dependent on agricultural and mineral exports was already diversifying in the pre-war years, as exemplified by a vibrant tech sector. And the prospect of joining the European Union, as distant and obstacle-ridden as the process may prove, is a reason for foreign investors to get in early.

Most of the wars or military conflicts of the last few decades have affected failed states, so there is no easy way to compare financial returns on reconstruction. But if Poland is any guide, the foreign funds or companies seeking to invest in infrastructure, build a car, chip or weapon factory, or acquire a Ukrainian competitor, could look at the Warsaw stock market after the country joined the EU. From December 2002, when Poland’s EU membership negotiations concluded, to its pre-financial crisis level in June 2007, the local bourse’s main equities index increased six-fold. Ukraine’s membership talks will take many years, but those are the kind of returns investors can hope for.

On its own, hope is not what will get the foreign capital flowing in. But the way foreign public aid or investment will be deployed could help. International donor bodies can use agencies such as the World Bank’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, which offers coverage for non-commercial risks such as expropriation or war. It has already started working in Ukraine in limited sectors, but more extended guarantees will be needed to reinsure investors.

The other factor that might lure private capital involves Ukraine helping itself, by completing reforms initiated in the last few years. The fight against corruption, in spite of some progress saluted by the EU and the IMF, remains a work in progress. Ukraine has improved its standings in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index from 144th place a decade ago to 116th, but Ukrainians know this remains low for a state on the receiving end of billions of euros in reconstruction money. A key government official even told Breakingviews he wished international donors would set up their own body to monitor the deployment of reconstruction cash and reduce the risk of corruption leakage.

Progress on this front, according to Shapoval, requires more determined government action. That means a serious reform of the court system. Low-paid judges often trained in Soviet-era law schools are vulnerable to temptations. The 2018 creation of a National Anti-Corruption Bureau and of a High Anti-Corruption Court suggests the government is not ignoring the problem. But to raise tens of billions of euros to rebuild their country, Ukrainians have the strongest of incentives to do more.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 5 that he had met managers from BlackRock, the global investment powerhouse, to discuss “the creation of an investment fund to restore Ukraine's economy.”

Ukraine’s total recovery and reconstruction needs will amount to $411 billion over the next 10 years, the World Bank and other international organisations said in their latest report on March 23. The estimate does not include losses related to destroyed infrastructure, housing and businesses in the eastern and southern territories occupied by Russia since 2014.

