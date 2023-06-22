Rebuilding Ukraine: how much and who pays?: podcast
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Talk of reconstruction may seem premature with Russia still firing missiles at Kyiv. Yet that’s what policymakers and financiers gathered in London this week to debate. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the cost, the timetable, and who picks up the tab.
