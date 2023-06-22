LONDON, June 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Talk of reconstruction may seem premature with Russia still firing missiles at Kyiv. Yet that’s what policymakers and financiers gathered in London this week to debate. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the cost, the timetable, and who picks up the tab.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @peter_tl on Twitter

Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.

Editing by Oliver Taslic















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.