













LONDON, April 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Reckitt Benckiser’s (RKT.L) decision to appoint an insider as CEO may help to entice prospective buyers, like U.S. giant Procter & Gamble (PG.N). On Wednesday, the London-listed $57 billion maker of infant formula and Lysol disinfectant promoted Kris Licht, president of the company’s health division, following a seven-month search for a successor to Laxman Narasimhan. The fact that the board didn’t pick an outsider arguably makes a radical shakeup less likely.

Continuity, however, may also have an upside for shareholders. Reckitt has been a perennial takeover target, as previous bosses struggled to deliver consistently strong revenue growth. It is still paying down a hefty debt pile following an ill-advised $17 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson in 2017. Admittedly, there are some glimmers of hope. Net revenue grew by nearly 8% year-on-year in the first quarter – after excluding acquisitions, disposals and currency fluctuations. That was higher than analysts’ expectations of 3.6% growth, based on consensus forecasts provided by the company. The maker of Nurofen painkillers also reckons it can deliver sales growth of between 3% and 5% this year.

But with no radical change at the top, it’s hard to see the valuation improving much. Reckitt’s shares trade at 17 times forecast 2023 earnings, compared with P&G’s multiple of nearly 25 times. A 2% share price drop on Wednesday suggests that investors are not particularly excited about life under new broom Licht. That’s a problem for the company, but it could be an opportunity for potential acquirors. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Credit Suisse’s corpse drags on Nomura read more

News anchor carnage is a post-Trump reality read more

Bob Iger’s stalling may be stifling read more

Thyssenkrupp gives investors wrong kind of breakup read more

Philips’ convalescence has way longer to run read more

Editing by Liam Proud and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.