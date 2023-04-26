Reckitt CEO switch may boost odds of a takeover
LONDON, April 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Reckitt Benckiser’s (RKT.L) decision to appoint an insider as CEO may help to entice prospective buyers, like U.S. giant Procter & Gamble (PG.N). On Wednesday, the London-listed $57 billion maker of infant formula and Lysol disinfectant promoted Kris Licht, president of the company’s health division, following a seven-month search for a successor to Laxman Narasimhan. The fact that the board didn’t pick an outsider arguably makes a radical shakeup less likely.
Continuity, however, may also have an upside for shareholders. Reckitt has been a perennial takeover target, as previous bosses struggled to deliver consistently strong revenue growth. It is still paying down a hefty debt pile following an ill-advised $17 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson in 2017. Admittedly, there are some glimmers of hope. Net revenue grew by nearly 8% year-on-year in the first quarter – after excluding acquisitions, disposals and currency fluctuations. That was higher than analysts’ expectations of 3.6% growth, based on consensus forecasts provided by the company. The maker of Nurofen painkillers also reckons it can deliver sales growth of between 3% and 5% this year.
But with no radical change at the top, it’s hard to see the valuation improving much. Reckitt’s shares trade at 17 times forecast 2023 earnings, compared with P&G’s multiple of nearly 25 times. A 2% share price drop on Wednesday suggests that investors are not particularly excited about life under new broom Licht. That’s a problem for the company, but it could be an opportunity for potential acquirors. (By Aimee Donnellan)
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
