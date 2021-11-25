Remy Cointreau will see M&A pressure building
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) has given investors a new reason to celebrate. The 10 billion euro cognac maker is now targeting “very strong”, rather than merely “strong”, growth in operating profit for the year ending March 2022, sending its shares up 11%. Operating profit more than doubled year-on-year in the six months to September to 213 million euros. Inflation is actually helping: Remy can charge higher prices while input costs for products like whiskey and cognac, which have been sitting in a barrel for years, barely budge.
Competitors Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) and Diageo (DGE.L) have been more acquisitive, boosting exposure to high-growth spirits like tequila. Remy says it is “not in the mood” for external expansion. With net debt of just 0.8 times EBITDA and lower French tax boosting net income, as well as a strong track record in China and the United States, the pressure to spend will build. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Jamie Dimon will eat more crow after Thanksgiving read more
China’s data centre sale sports debatable premium read more
TikTok’s China rival is coming out of obscurity read more
Chinese Tesla-wannabe flaunts speed and control read more
London SPAC party starts on more sober note read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.