Renault sends mixed Chinese messages
HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Renault (RENA.PA) is cutting more losses in the People’s Republic, letting its van joint venture with Brilliance China Automotive (1114.HK)go into restructuring as its Chinese partner’s struggles continue. The French automaker had already ditched its main passenger-vehicle JV with Dongfeng Motor (0489.HK) in 2020. That appeared consistent with its agreement with global-alliance partner Nissan Motor to refocus on core regional markets – in Renault’s case Europe, Russia, South America and North Africa, leaving Nissan and fellow alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors (7211.T) to lead in Asia.
Renault shareholders can celebrate the company’s decision not to throw good money after bad in an increasingly competitive mainland market. Nissan, on the other hand, might question why the French nonetheless established a brand-new venture in-country with Geely to make hybrid electric vehicles in August. The project is ostensibly focused on models for exports, but still. Core regional market or not, China is hard to leave. (By Pete Sweeney)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Norway’s pangolin stance spotlights Chinese pharma read more
UK watchdog’s hedge fund fine shows blunter teeth read more
Dutch group’s baby food sale is a prod for Danone read more
Carlyle will struggle to bag elusive Aussie prize read more
Softbank’s Apollo landing does little to reassure read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.