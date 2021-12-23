Renault sends mixed Chinese messages

The new Renault Clio is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Renault (RENA.PA) is cutting more losses in the People’s Republic, letting its van joint venture with Brilliance China Automotive (1114.HK)go into restructuring as its Chinese partner’s struggles continue. The French automaker had already ditched its main passenger-vehicle JV with Dongfeng Motor (0489.HK) in 2020. That appeared consistent with its agreement with global-alliance partner Nissan Motor to refocus on core regional markets – in Renault’s case Europe, Russia, South America and North Africa, leaving Nissan and fellow alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors (7211.T) to lead in Asia.

Renault shareholders can celebrate the company’s decision not to throw good money after bad in an increasingly competitive mainland market. Nissan, on the other hand, might question why the French nonetheless established a brand-new venture in-country with Geely to make hybrid electric vehicles in August. The project is ostensibly focused on models for exports, but still. Core regional market or not, China is hard to leave. (By Pete Sweeney)

Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum