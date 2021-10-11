Breakingviews
Renren payout only helps prove Cayman rule
HONG KONG, Oct 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shareholders have managed a rare win against a U.S.-listed Chinese company based in the Cayman Islands. Renren , a social network turned startup investor, on Friday agreed to pay investors $300 million, without admitting liability, to settle complaints of a lowball 2018 spinoff. Founder Joseph Chen and the separated unit, Oak Pacific Investment, will write the cheque.
The pick of those assets was a 13% stake in SoFi Technologies (SOFI.O), an online lender now worth $13 billion after going public in June by way of a blank-cheque company. The stake was priced at $300 million, almost half the value implied by a small stock sale in 2017.
Proceeding in U.S., rather than Cayman, courts, probably made the difference. A New York judge agreed there were sufficient U.S. links, including Chen’s home, to justify the jurisdiction. The many investors in other Chinese companies aggrieved about cut-price buyout offers, will struggle to make a similar case on venue. For that reason, Renren is an exception that proves the rule. (By Jennifer Hughes)
