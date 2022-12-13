Rent prices conceal better U.S. inflation picture
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. battle against inflation is faring even better than its own data suggest. The country’s Consumer Price Index rose just 0.1% in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.3% gain.
Rising housing costs were “by far” the biggest driver of the increase, the agency said. Yet a lag between market trends and CPI data means that true inflation is lower than the government’s reading.
The shelter component in CPI is collected through a rolling monthly survey. As new leases are added, they become part of a moving average. It can take several months for CPI to reflect changes in the rental market.
According to the government’s measure, shelter prices rose 0.7% last month, but Zillow’s (ZG.O)gauge of nationwide rent prices fell for a second consecutive month in November, by 0.4%. Once CPI catches up, the inflation picture is going to look much more encouraging. (By Ben Winck)
