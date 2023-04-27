













LONDON, April 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Swiss authorities last month merged Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) with UBS (UBSG.S), rather than risk a financial panic by winding it down. That may have been the safest option at the time, but a resolution could arguably also have worked. In this fictional alternative history, Breakingviews imagines how that scenario might have played out.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15: SWISS FEDERAL DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE, BERN

Credit Suisse is finished in its current form. That much is clear to everyone in the room. The lender is losing tens of billions of dollars of deposits a day; the cost of insuring its debt against default is soaring. A central-bank lifeline, signed off moments ago, will only buy time until the weekend. Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, Swiss National Bank chief Thomas Jordan and Urban Angehrn, boss of the financial regulator FINMA, debate what should happen next.

The problem is that Plan A – a resolution of Credit Suisse – could cause a global panic. Though regulators have designed systems for winding down or shoring up big lenders after the 2008 financial crisis, they had never been tested in real life. FINMA insists that one of the first steps in a resolution is converting $64 billion of bonds issued by Credit Suisse into equity, creating a buffer to fund any losses incurred during the subsequent restructuring. Several advisers warn that could light markets on fire. Some of Credit Suisse’s bail-in securities have traded down below 80 cents on the dollar. Though that signals distress, it does not suggest investors are pricing in a full-blown resolution.

Reuters Graphics

The market shock will be all the more extreme because Credit Suisse doesn’t obviously need more capital. FINMA and the SNB have just released a statement highlighting the lender’s solvency. Holders of bonds issued by rival banks including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), UBS, Barclays (BARC.L) and Société Générale (SOGN.PA) might also run for cover, potentially creating a self-reinforcing market panic like the one Credit Suisse has been suffering.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16: ZOOM CALL

Keller-Sutter can see the risks. However, as she explains to Jordan and Angehrn, the alternatives seem equally unattractive. One option is a sale to UBS. But Colm Kelleher, chair of Credit Suisse’s arch rival, is demanding a generous state backstop. It seems perverse to put taxpayer money on the line while leaving the Credit Suisse bonds untouched.

And if any major bank is resolvable, it’s surely the Zurich-based group. Of the 30 global lenders classed as systemically important by the Financial Stability Board, Credit Suisse is the third-smallest by total assets. Adding together the equity, bail-in bonds and funky hybrid instruments, it has about $110 billion of total loss-absorbing capacity against a $605 billion balance sheet. That implies uninsured depositors and other senior creditors will be untouched even if almost one-fifth of the assets go up in smoke.

Reuters Graphics

Regulators fear repeating the mistake of 2008, when U.S. authorities sparked a global panic by allowing Lehman Brothers to fail. Much of that, however, stemmed from the Wall Street firm’s disorderly collapse, which left derivatives counterparties hanging. The notional amount of Credit Suisse’s derivatives contracts was a hefty $16.1 trillion at the end of 2022. Still, that’s less than one-third of the equivalent figures for JPMorgan(JPM.N) and Deutsche Bank, and about half of what Credit Suisse itself reported in 2015. Over 80% of Credit Suisse’s derivatives are interest-rate products, which are increasingly cleared through central counterparties, limiting the contagion if a firm goes under.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17: FINMA OFFICES, BERN

The following morning Angehrn explains how a Credit Suisse resolution will work. FINMA will wipe out the bank’s existing shares and hybrid debt instruments, and then convert the $64 billion of bail-in bonds to ordinary shares. This will cover any losses incurred during a FINMA-supervised breakup. It also enables the Swiss National Bank to offer Credit Suisse an open-ended credit line, hopefully ending the bank run.

Next will come a restructuring designed to keep any viable bits of the bank going and wind down the rest. Credit Suisse’s Swiss unit will be carved out and run as a separate entity. The investment bank will be closed. JPMorgan analysts had recently put the cost of doing so at roughly $11 billion. Meanwhile FINMA will shop Credit Suisse’s asset-management unit around to possible suitors. BlackRock (BLK.N) has already been sniffing around.

That leaves international wealth-management, a once-proud business that had seen almost $160 billion of client outflows in the past six months. Perhaps UBS or Goldman Sachs (GS.N) will be interested in taking on the customers and advisers that hadn’t yet fled.

Reuters Graphics

SATURDAY, MARCH 18: SWISS FEDERAL DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE, BERN

The rest of the world is worried. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in calls with Keller-Sutter, wonders whether bailing in the bonds and offering an SNB backstop will accelerate the bank run, rather than end it. Her opposite number in France, Bruno Le Maire, is more forthright: nationalise it today, or sell it to UBS, he advises. This is not the time for a financial experiment.

Keller-Sutter can see what they mean. Bank stocks are tumbling and indicators of financial stress are flashing amber. Still, she wonders if the warnings are overblown. Credit Suisse is suffering from a crisis of confidence brought on by years of mismanagement, rather than a system-wide meltdown. Few other banks are as reliant on flighty deposits from wealthy customers. Even if the value of other lenders’ bail-in bonds tanks following a Credit Suisse resolution, this in itself will not precipitate a crisis: investors can’t instantly demand repayment of long-term debt.

The finance minister knows this decision will define her career. Will she go down in history as the person who started the great banking crisis of 2023? Or will Switzerland become the first country to show it’s possible to resolve a systemically important bank? Keller-Sutter takes a deep breath as she picks up the phone to update Swiss President Alain Berset: Credit Suisse is going into resolution.

POSTSCRIPT

We’ll never know what would have happened if Swiss policymakers had followed this path. Merging Credit Suisse into UBS undoubtedly helped ease the panic, and could end up being a good deal for the acquiror. But Switzerland has created an even bigger potential headache if the enlarged group, which will have a $1.7 trillion balance sheet, ever runs into serious trouble.

There’s no bigger Swiss bank that could buy the enlarged UBS. And rescuing it would be a stretch. Based on March 31 figures, the two banks have $100 billion of common equity Tier 1 capital between them, or more than one-tenth of Swiss GDP. Replenishing that equity buffer in a crisis would seriously strain the public purse. Switzerland may have avoided testing its bank resolution regime this time. Next time it may have little choice.

CONTEXT NEWS

Credit Suisse lost $75 billion of customer deposits in the first quarter of 2023, or 29% of the total at the end of 2022, the bank said on April 24. Its assets under management fell by $69 billion over the same period, equivalent to 5% of the previous total.

UBS will rescue Credit Suisse in a deal worth about 3 billion Swiss francs, Swiss authorities and the two banks said on March 19.

