













NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Brent Saunders is back in charge of a pharmaceutical company, which usually means one thing: M&A. Bausch + Lomb (BLCO.TO) just hired him to be chief executive of the $6.6 billion eye medicine and contact lens maker for the second time. Earlier wheeling and dealing might complicate matters, but history suggests finding a new owner is a likely outcome.

Consider Saunders’ track record. He sold Bausch & Lomb in 2013 to Valeant Pharmaceuticals for $8.7 billion, before parachuting into Forest Laboratories the same year and selling the drugmaker for $25 billion soon after. The buyer, Actavis, appointed Saunders CEO of the combined company. He enlarged it with a series of deals, including buying Allergan for $70 billion and taking its name, offloading the generic drug business for $40 billion and ultimately agreeing to sell the rest to Pfizer (PFE.N) amid a biotech frenzy for $160 billion. When that transaction fell through, the business struggled until AbbVie (ABBV.N) came along and paid $63 billion for it in 2019.

Matters have now come full circle. Valeant, which rebranded itself as Bausch Health (BHC.TO), last year spun off Bausch + Lomb into a separately listed company, where Saunders will become chairman and CEO on March 6, replacing Thomas Ross and Joseph Papa, respectively.

He may not be entirely free of the past. Bausch + Lomb remains a subsidiary of Bausch Health, which owns nearly 90% of the shares. The parent company’s balance sheet is straining from past acquisitions, carrying $17 billion of debt, excluding the subsidiary’s borrowings, with a market value of just $3 billion. Considering Bausch Health’s stake in Bausch + Lomb is worth more than $5 billion, the implication is that bondholders are in charge.

Investors fear Bausch Health’s biggest product, an irritable bowel syndrome medication, could face generic competition. If it does, the company might struggle to pay its debt and be forced to sell Bausch + Lomb shares or turn them over to creditors. The overhang helps explain why Bausch + Lomb stock trades at 17 times estimated earnings for the next 12 months, or about half the multiple of rival Alcon (ALCC.S), according to Refinitiv.

Cheaply valued stock will make it harder for Saunders to scratch his M&A itch with big acquisitions. A persistent discount will increase the chances that he prescribes another sale.

CONTEXT NEWS

Bausch + Lomb said on Feb. 15 that it had appointed Brent Saunders to be chairman and chief executive, effective March 6. He is joining the company “in an advisory capacity” on Feb. 16, and will work closely with outgoing CEO Joseph Papa.

Saunders was CEO of Bausch + Lomb from 2010 until 2013, when it was acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Valeant later changed its name to Bausch Health.

Bausch + Lomb had an initial public offering in May 2022. Bausch Health owns nearly 90% of its subsidiary’s shares.

