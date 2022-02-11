HONG KONG, Feb 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Few corporate sagas can top Hollywood's sordid and ultimately failed romance with China. Tinseltown spots a lucrative opportunity in the People's Republic and begins a decades-long courtship of what becomes the world's biggest box office. But the affair turns sour and Walt Disney (DIS.N) and rival studios face a hostile Beijing and rising nationalism. Erich Schwartzel’s “Red Carpet: Hollywood, China and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy” is a classic cautionary tale that has yet to fully play out.

The Los Angeles bureau of the Wall Street Journal is an unusual vantage point from which to observe China’s rise. But Schwartzel, who joined as the newspaper's film correspondent in 2013, "soon started seeing China everywhere". Thus begins an extraordinary narrative that shifts from corner offices in Burbank to Qingdao, China’s "Hollywood East", to a remote Kenyan village where locals obsessively watch kung fu shows. Schwartzel pieces together a fascinating and timely account of how Hollywood's once-promising relationship with its most important market has gone horribly wrong.

His opening scene is set in happier times. In 2008 an ascendant China, still basking from the glow of hosting the Summer Olympics, dispatches a group of executives to Los Angeles for a crash course on the American film industry, with a mandate to re-create Hollywood's success back home. Months earlier Robert Iger, then Disney's chief executive, met with Chinese officials to discuss building a theme park in Shanghai, a deal he touted as "the greatest opportunity the company has had since Walt Disney himself bought land in Central Florida". The same year James Cameron’s science-fiction epic "Avatar" smashed box office records by selling tickets worth $2.7 billion worldwide. Of this, $202 million came from Chinese movie theatres - four times the previous record set by "Titanic".

Chinese cash flooded into Tinseltown. Leading the charge was billionaire Wang Jianlin, whose Dalian Wanda property conglomerate snapped up ailing cinema chain AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) for $2.6 billion and U.S. studio Legendary Entertainment for $3.5 billion a few years later. Wang even considered paying $4 billion for a 49% stake in Viacom's Paramount Pictures. The bizarre cast of Chinese benefactors reached absurd levels when copper specialist Anhui Xinke New Materials (600255.SS) announced plans to buy the studio best known for producing Oscar winners "The Hurt Locker" and "Dallas Buyers Club".

But the honeymoon eventually ended. By 2016, China's box office was larger than the United Kingdom, Japan and India combined while ticket sales in the United States stagnated as viewers flocked to competitors like Netflix . Hollywood studios became ever more dependent on Chinese moviegoers, putting executives at the mercy of Beijing’s policies. The People’s Republic admits no more than 34 imported films each year and caps foreign studios’ share of box office takings at 25%. A Beijing crackdown on “irrational” outbound investments in 2017 also derailed numerous financing deals, including Paramount’s $1 billion agreement with two Chinese firms and Anhui Xinke’s ill-fated diversification.

The changing balance of power is evident in Hollywood's kowtowing to China's censorship regime. Schwartzel's trove of colourful and at-times-ludicrous anecdotes are invaluable. Vague bans on anything supernatural, vulgar and immoral left film executives scrambling in the dark. Actor Chris Pratt's bare backside was edited out of a movie, while "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" was stripped of references to the word “wizard”. Warner Brothers tried to pass off the murderous clown in Stephen King's adaptation of "It" as an alien in a futile attempt to skirt China’s ban on on-screen ghosts.

The ideological implications of China's economic might are troubling. No Hollywood blockbuster has cast a Chinese character as a villain in years. MGM’s 2012 reboot of "Red Dawn", which depicts an invasion of the United States, was supposed to show American teenagers fending off Chinese invaders. But the studio blinked at the last minute and paid a special-effects company $1 million after filming had finished to replace Chinese flags with North Korean ones. Schwartzel notes that no major studio release since has "portrayed China's government as a bad actor, or life there as anything less than that of world-class megacities".

Now an emboldened and assertive Beijing is actively projecting its soft power in developing countries like Kenya. Meanwhile the likes of Disney, whose recent Marvel releases have yet to be approved read more in China, are struggling to compete with local blockbusters. Amid pandemic disruptions, the Chinese box office remained the world's biggest at $7.4 billion last year, per official figures. But eight of the top 10 grossing titles were made at home, including war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin", which raked in a domestic record $903 million and became the world's second-highest grossing film of 2021, according to Box Office Mojo.

Schwartzel ends with the sobering present reality. Geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing may be high, but "if you wanted your company to survive Covid-19, you would need China". Companies like Apple (AAPL.O), Tesla (TSLA.O) and Nike all depend on the People’s Republic. Hollywood's capitulation to Beijing may have been dramatic, but it won't be the last.

- "Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy" by Erich Schwartzel was published by Penguin Press on Feb. 8.

