Review: Meritocracy is a myth

In the 18th century, French revolutionaries violently overturned centuries of feudal privileges by declaring that all men should be equal and all careers should be open to talent. The denizens of today’s capitalist elite who frequent the likes of the World Economic Forum, argues the Economist’s Adrian Wooldridge, are turning the clock back. The new kind of aristocracy is just as non-inclusive, but even less apologetic.

Wooldridge’s “The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World” argues that raw intelligence is the defining quality of the modern age, straddling East and West, and fuelled by the meritocratic belief that the brightest should get to the top. Yet this apparently reasonable system has a flaw. A growing proportion of large fortunes are in the hands of people with superior brain power or great degrees, who use their wealth and power to get their offspring into the world’s best schools.

The world’s richest man, Amazon.com (AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos, graduated summa cum laude from Princeton. Six out of Russia’s seven big oligarchs of the 1990s earned degrees in maths, physics or finance. Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron both hailed from Britain’s best-known public school, Eton College.

Fair enough. Yet as a top-notch education becomes the essential requirement for the best job, the rich can buy educational privileges for their children. Chief executives, lawyers and bankers then take their success, and that of their offspring, as clear proof of intellectual superiority. Wooldridge worries that a new aristocracy is doing what aristocracies do – passing on their privileges to their children – but under a meritocratic and educational guise that makes it harder for the have-nots to bemoan their lot.

The stats are dispiriting. Excluding a brief successful spell in the post-war years, universal schooling appears to have failed in its mission to foster advancement regardless of social background. Britain, which continues to cling to a dual system of free state schools and expensive public schools, is a case in point. Eton or Rugby, whose annual fees easily exceed $30,000, cater for only 7% of the country’s student population. Those students secure half of the places available at top UK universities Oxford and Cambridge.

This is replicated elsewhere. In the United States, 38 elite colleges now have more students from the top 1% of the population than from the bottom 60%. At Harvard, the average parental income is $450,000. China, where 2.5 million citizens back in the 17th century sat an exacting national exam to become an imperial mandarin, maintains that approach with the rigorous college entry “gaokao” test taken by more than 10 million students each year. Yet village children or students whose parents cannot afford extra tutoring stand fewer chances.

Some form of school testing to select the brightest is advisable. At tertiary level things have at least moved on from 1837, when the future 10th Earl of Wemyss was only asked about his father’s health at his successful interview for a place at Christ Church college, Oxford. But given the scope for financial muscle to give offspring access to schools that can make Oxbridge entry much more likely, it’s naive to think that everything has changed.

The relentless rise of the intellectual elites, at the expense of the less affluent or less educated population, has had tangible consequences. The election of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Brexit and the rise of populist movements in Europe are partly a revolt of those left behind. In Italy, the ruling 5-Star Movement successfully campaigned against “competent” leaders that it blamed for the country’s economic stagnation. Wooldridge says a cultural revolt against a “smarty-pants” cognitive elite has trumped other types of class resentment. French President Emmanuel Macron’s shuttering of the École Nationale d’Administration, which educated generations of French presidents and ministers, is a case in point: it was partly a response to months-long protests from the anti-elite “yellow vests” movement.

The bulk of Wooldridge’s book is about diagnosing this problem. But he makes a few useful suggestions on how to rebalance the system. British public schools, he argues, should massively hike up the number of scholarships they offer. Despite enjoying charity status, and the tax breaks that go with it, just 1% of their pupils had all their fees paid for in 2019. Half of their places should instead go to bright students who cannot afford the fees, argues the author.

Some of Singapore’s ideas may also be worth pilfering. The country asks bright students to repay state scholarships for overseas study by serving in public office before going off to become millionaires. It also selects teachers from the top third of each class, to ensure high standards.

It may be that meritocracy as a system is unfixable, because it by definition creates those who not only lose out but feel that it’s their fault. To maintain its ubiquity, governments will either have to tax inheritances, or find some way to make education less of an elite club.

CONTEXT NEWS

- “The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World” by Adrian Wooldridge was published by Allen Lane on June 3.