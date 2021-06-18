Review: Pandemic saga suffers from tunnel vision

A tattered American flag flies across the street from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of Covid-19 in New York City, New York, U.S., April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In 2005, George W. Bush became panicked at the prospect of a deadly pandemic. His fear was prompted by John Barry’s book “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History”, which catalogued the devastation of the 1918 Spanish flu that killed between 40 and 60 million people in just 18 months. Michael Lewis’s “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” shines a spotlight on the former U.S. president and others who feared but failed to prevent an outbreak. Like many world leaders fighting Covid-19, however, Lewis makes the mistake of focusing too much on one country.

Lewis follows a formula that will be familiar to readers of his previous books. In “Moneyball” an underdog baseball franchise uses analytical techniques to outsmart richer competitors. “The Big Short” follows fringe fund managers who foresaw the credit crisis that more established rivals failed to spot. In “The Premonition”, Lewis focuses on a quirky group of scientists and doctors that spent years trying to ensure America was prepared for a deadly pandemic.

Charity Dean, a lowly paid assistant director of California’s Department of Public Health, emerges as the central character. She spends her career before the outbreak of Covid-19 rooting out terrifying forms of tuberculosis and trying to stop the spread of meningitis on university campuses. Then there are veterans like Richard Hatchett and Carter Mecher, who were hired by George W. Bush’s administration to plan for a pandemic.

All these characters had the same fear: that America would be hit by a deadly disease and be woefully underprepared. Spoiler alert: they were right. Still, their story is worth telling and Lewis tells it well. He devotes a hefty chunk of the book to delving into the origins of America’s pandemic response. One of the models of how infection could spread in schools and in the community comes from a teenager’s science fair project. The battle to ensure the country’s pandemic-fighting tools should include school closures and social distancing is particularly fascinating.

At times, however, the narrative can appear parochial. Lewis lists all the things America knew before Covid-19 struck. During Bush’s tenure, for example, it was clear that parents were relying on schools to provide a form of childcare. Closing them would not only cause a collapse in productivity but could lead some poorer children to starve. This dilemma was exposed in Britain last year when professional soccer player Marcus Rashford successfully campaigned to force the government to subsidise school meals during holidays. Though the issues are universal, Lewis treats them as a uniquely American problem.

Lewis also spends much of his time critiquing America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when the World Health Organization could have been a more interesting target. The global body was arguably slow to raise the alarm about a global pandemic, was pushed around by Chinese officials when its members went to investigate the origins of the outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and has proved powerless to prevent rich countries from hogging precious vaccines.

Lewis is at his best when he explains how difficult it is for people to get their heads around the exponential growth of viruses, comparing it to their inability to grasp compound interest. This naivete has been on wide display as countries including the United States shrugged off double-digit infection rates, apparently oblivious to the fact that the outbreak would afflict hundreds of thousands within months.

Lewis also presents a compelling argument that anyone who knows anything about viruses should have seen Covid-19 coming. The outbreaks of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003 and swine flu in 2009 were both near-misses that should have prompted mass global preparation. Carter, who stayed on to advise U.S. President Barack Obama on swine flu, glibly remarks that America had not “dodged a bullet… It’s that nature shot us with a BB gun”.

America is a useful case study. The world’s largest economy had some ideas on how to prepare for a pandemic but they were not implemented in time. It kept borders open for far too long and did not test inbound travellers unless they were symptomatic. Such a strategy clearly does not work on a virus like Covid-19 that is both airborne and transmitted by people who were asymptomatic.

Like many other wealthy nations, the United States has also adopted a rather selfish approach to procuring vaccines. The thinking was that Americans would be saved first and the rest of the world could come later. Yet this approach has rebounded on countries like Britain, which is now battling a highly infectious virus variant which was first detected in India.

The lessons for the next pandemic are therefore clear. The battle to control the virus has been hampered by parochial leaders focusing on their own citizens. Taking a global approach to vaccine distribution would protect the weak and vulnerable and make it harder for resistant variants to emerge. As Lewis’s book inadvertently demonstrates, that global perspective is often still lacking.

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis was published by Penguin on May 4.

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS <a href="http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe" target="_blank">http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe</a> | Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic