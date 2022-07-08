3D printed percentage symbols are seen in front of dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Edward Chancellor’s erudition, expertise, and wit are no secrets to readers of his Breakingviews columns. Some of you may not be aware, however, that he also has an eerie sense of timing.

In 1999 he published “Devil Take the Hindmost”, his superlative history of speculative manias. Within a year, the dot-com bubble had burst. His next book, published in 2005, prophesied that it was “Crunch Time for Credit”. Eighteen months later, the biggest banking crisis in history had begun. Now, Chancellor has given us “The Price of Time”, a blistering polemic against the evils of artificially low interest rates. Right on cue, the gravy train of ultra-loose monetary policy has come to a halt. Perhaps you should therefore not just buy this book but sell all your stocks.

“The Price of Time” addresses the biggest economic question of the past 15 years. Have the experimental monetary policies pursued by the world’s leading central banks since the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008 been a miracle cure or an epochal mistake? It situates this contemporary dilemma in a rich historical context. For this is just the latest instalment of an ancient debate over the nature and role of interest in a well-functioning economy.

Chancellor frames the fundamental issues at stake using a famous debate, conducted in 1849, between two members of the French National Assembly over what kind of monetary policy would best serve the new democratic ideals of the previous year’s revolution.

On one side was the radical anarchist Pierre-Joseph Proudhon. He argued that charging interest on capital retards investment, reduces employment, and is socially unjust. “I call interest theft”, he concluded, arguing that in a progressive economy credit should be cheap and ideally free.

On the other side of the argument was Frédéric Bastiat, France’s leading advocate of liberal capitalism. Positive interest rates, he insisted, are essential to the health of the financial system. Without them, lending would dry up and growth grind to a halt. The “propaganda of free credit”, he countered, “is a calamity for the working classes”.

For the next century and a half Bastiat’s view prevailed. But after 2008, a miraculous conversion occurred. One by one, the world’s leading central banks dropped their policy rates to zero – and in some cases below. By 2020, bonds worth more than $18 trillion were trading at negative yields. In Denmark, homebuyers were being paid to take out mortgages. Proudhon’s anarchist theory of interest finally got its day in the sun.

The results, Chancellor argues, have been every bit as baleful as Bastiat predicted. Capital allocation has been distorted; investment risk mispriced; pensions systems destabilised; social mobility fossilised; and moderate investors polarised into idle rent-seekers or you-only-live-once speculators. Chancellor makes a compelling and disturbing case that excessively loose financial conditions lie behind them all.

How did central banks come to make this fateful transition from capitalist to anarchist economics? Chancellor identifies two main culprits. The first is the widespread adoption of inflation targeting from the 1990s. By fixating on increases in consumer prices, central bankers became blind to the collateral damage wrought by low interest rates. The result was “a massive real-time Milgram experiment, with the world’s citizenry as guinea-pigs”. It’s a memorable metaphor, though central bankers will justifiably counter that the charge unfairly ignores their huge efforts to improve financial stability via bank regulation.

Chancellor’s second allegation is more fundamental, however. This is that contemporary central banking has got its basic methods wrong. Here again, “The Price of Time” represents the latest salvo in an old debate. Should central banks limit their ambitions by adhering strictly to a passive, rules-based framework, while leaving financial markets to determine interest rates in response to the economy’s changing needs? Or should they try to finesse the business and financial cycles though discretionary interventions?

Modern central bankers have tried to have their cake and eat it, by combining the practical freedom of discretionary policy with the theoretical straitjacket of aiming for a “natural”, non-inflationary real rate of interest. Yet this natural rate is an elusive standard: it can only be inferred in retrospect from the absence of inflation. The fear is that this circularity leads at best to behind-the-curve rate-setting; and at worst to a hall of mirrors in which supposedly independent monetary policy becomes instead a residual of the market environment it helps to create. The eruption of inflation over the last 12 months has done little to assuage this concern.

Chancellor argues that escaping from this impasse is only possible by restoring strict monetary policy rules. As an example, he nominates issuing base money in line with the trend growth rate of GDP. Free from the interference of central bankers, he predicts that interest rates would rise to their natural level and the economy’s proper functioning would be restored.

With resurgent inflation now forcing the issue, reforms like these deserve serious consideration. The only question – and it’s hardly a trivial one – is whether balance sheets bloated by the era of ultra-low interest rates can handle the required transition without a major crisis. The carnage being wrought by even the modest increase in borrowing costs so far in 2022 is not encouraging.

At least if you’ve read this scintillating book and heeded the infamous Chancellor signal, you’ll know what needs doing when we emerge from the wreckage. And you won’t be long when it happens.

CONTEXT NEWS

“The Price of Time: The Real Story of Interest”, by Edward Chancellor, was published by Penguin on July 7.

Felix Martin is an economist and fund manager. He is the author of “Money: The Unauthorised Biography”.

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.