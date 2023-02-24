













LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Near the end of his newly published memoir Robert Pickering, the former chief executive of Cazenove, considers whether the venerable British stockbroker was right to surrender its independence to JPMorgan (JPM.N). Perhaps unsurprisingly, he concludes that the firm’s managers made the correct decision. For the U.S. bank, however, the case for the deal is less compelling than it once seemed.

JPMorgan’s two-stage takeover of Cazenove, which started in late 2004, is often held up as a rare model of a successful investment banking acquisition. Many deals in that industry have ended in disaster. Buyers typically pay twice: first to acquire the target’s shares, and then again to lock in key employees. Revenue tends to shrivel as rivals snap up clients, while clashing cultures can lead to disaffection and defections.

JPMorgan avoided most of these problems by structuring its deal as a joint venture with Cazenove. The Wall Street firm initially injected its UK corporate finance business into the stockbroker in return for a 50% stake, taking full control five years later. Though the corporate entity called JPMorgan Cazenove was quietly wound down a few years ago, the name still graces the U.S. group’s UK banking business. David Mayhew, Cazenove’s 82-year-old former chairman, is a regular at the bank’s offices in Canary Wharf.

Two decades later, it’s hard to describe the level of interest that Cazenove attracted in the City of London in the early 2000s. The firm founded almost two centuries earlier by the descendants of Huguenot financiers who fled France was one of the last independent stockbrokers in the financial centre. Most of its rivals sold out following the “Big Bang” reforms of the 1980s.

Nevertheless Cazenove, whose clients were said to include the Queen, maintained close relationships with many of Britain’s biggest companies. This was partly down to a quirk of London’s stock market, which requires listed companies to retain a corporate stockbroker. At the time of the JPMorgan deal, Cazenove acted as broker to almost half of the companies in the FTSE 100 Index (.FTSE). And it achieved this with the apparently effortless charm of the British ruling classes. “We were very well paid, we only took on top-quality clients, colleagues were congenial and we didn’t have to work too hard,” Pickering recalls in “Blue Blood: Cazenove in the Age of Global Banking”.

Cazenove’s problem was that it struggled to convert those relationships into fees. When clients issued equity, the firm usually handled the sale. It also won regular mandates to advise on mergers and acquisitions. But it lacked the balance sheet and global network to offer other lucrative services like bond issues, foreign-exchange swaps, or derivatives trades.

The prospect of a combination intrigued many big banks. Pickering provides an entertaining inside account of negotiations with prospective buyers including Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), Lehman Brothers and Barclays (BARC.L). One of the sticking points was that Cazenove did not make much money. In the year to April 2003, during the stock market slump following the dot-com bubble, the firm earned a pre-tax profit of just 14 million pounds. Given the risks attached to a takeover, suitors were unwilling to match Cazenove’s asking price of more than 1 billion pounds.

The JPMorgan joint venture, however, transformed these financial fortunes. By 2009, the enlarged business reported a pre-tax profit of 280 million pounds. It’s true that there were plenty of problems behind the scenes. Cazenove and JPMorgan employees clashed over how best to convert client relationships into fees. Pickering endured strained relations with senior JPMorgan bankers including Bill Winters, now CEO of Standard Chartered (STAN.L), and stepped down in 2008. (Full disclosure: I covered Cazenove for the Financial Times during this period; in the book Pickering describes me as being “more supportive” than my predecessor.)

Despite these issues, the deal was a great success for Cazenove shareholders. All in, they pocketed around 1.5 billion pounds from the joint venture, and a further 424 million pounds from the separate sale of the firm’s fund management business a few years later.

For JPMorgan the ledger is less decisive. True, the bank consistently ranks at or near the top of league tables for UK equity offerings. But the $400 billion group, along with its main U.S. rivals, has gained investment banking market share across Europe in the past decade. It’s reasonable to assume it would have made headway in British boardrooms even without Cazenove holding open the door.

Meanwhile, the UK stock market has shrivelled as a source of funding for British companies. In the four years before Cazenove teamed up with JPMorgan, fees from UK equity capital markets averaged $615 million a year, according to Dealogic data. The average for the last four years was about 30% higher. Over the same period, however, average annual revenue from UK M&A has roughly doubled. In other words, the UK corporate stockbroking relationships which global banks so coveted two decades ago have become less pivotal.

The Cazenove deal still stands as a case study of how to buy an investment bank without destroying it. Yet while Pickering and his fellow partners made the right decision to sell when they did, JPMorgan could be forgiven for wondering whether it needed to buy.

“Blue Blood: Cazenove in the Age of Global Banking” by Robert Pickering was published by Whitefox on Feb. 23.

